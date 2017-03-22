American moral compass is running amok

One of the fallouts of the Donald Trump presidency is that the American moral compass is running amok. Unfortunately, Trump’s example and amoral character teaches a generation of children that lies, hatred and leading by fear are okay; more than one generation of children will be blighted.

The nation’s men and women have a pathological liar, a sexual predator, and a man who encourages hatred of all kinds rather than resisting the amoral acts of the worst of us.

America is better than Trump and his base.

More than unfortunate is that, for the most part, the Republican base is not protesting these un-American, un-lawful and un-Christian values.

The House tried to gut the independent ethics committee meaning Americans would never get the truth. The Congressional Republicans are even blocking a full investigation of Trump and the Trump campaign’s ties to the Russians. Flynn registered (belatedly) as a “Foreign Agent.” Twenty-two intelligence organizations say the U.S. election process was hacked. We need to have a full, open and totally transparent investigation. We need to get the whole truth.

The Republicans are forcing through a health plan that immediately cuts 14 million people off of health care (expected to grow to 24 million people after several years). Health care is covered in the Constitution in the clause “provide for the general welfare.” Trump says the Affordable Care Act is “broken” and “collapsing.” Media has proved that this is simply another lie. But Trump and the Republicans keep saying it. “If you tell a lie often enough the people will believe it.” This was Hitler’s tactic. Promoting the general welfare through health care is as important as education available for all, a military for our protection, roads and other infrastructure—the things that all of us benefit from and that keep the nation running.

I simply cannot believe any American voted for cutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. In fact, Trump ran on a promise of not cutting these programs. Yet the Republican health plan cuts $880 billion from Medicaid and raids Medicare of from $117 billion to $275 billion and gives $25 billion to healthcare companies and the wealthy.

The House of Representatives is ramming this bill through without hearings—hearings which would reveal just how harmful the bill is and how many Americans it will kill. This is how they treat the least among us. We should feed the hungry, clothe the naked, and comfort the sick. Ask yourself, what would Jesus do?

Trump is flaunting the Constitution in not divesting himself of his holdings, in appointing his son-in-law as an advisor, and in hiding his foreign ties and conflicts of interest. He is literally making millions off of the back of U.S. taxpayers. These conflicts of interest are identified in tax returns. Seventy-four percent of Americans think Trump should release his tax returns. The flaunting of the Constitution needs to be challenged.

The House Ways & Means Committee under a 1924 law saw that they can examine the President’s tax returns. This would have been totally private and would have determined any conflicts of interest or constitutional violations. The 23 Republicans on the committee voted to keep Trump’s taxes hidden. That’s the Republican morality—hiding the truth.

There is nothing in Trump’s vision for America that will make us great. Pathological lying, racism, bigotry, hatred and Islamophobia are not American values. Tearing apart families, attacking women’s healthcare in particular, and all of us in general, are not values this country stands for.

Trump and the Republicans in Congress are handing this country over to greedy corporations (and possibly to the Russians) and the wealthy on the backs of plain working Americans.

In my view, the American moral compass led by Donald Trump is headed straight for the toilet.

Ann Ruhnka, Moriarty

RETRO 66 project morphs with funding

We quickly reached our goal of raising $3,900 in our License Plate Memorial Wall Campaign.

Given the overwhelming response and your generosity, we are taking it to the next level, Memorial Wall 2.0. Those who have followed RETRO 66 over the years remember that we were donated an RV. We were going to attach license plates to its sides and use it in parades, car shows, fairs and events. But the engine didn’t run, brakes didn’t work, and the transmission was defective. We should have gotten a trailer that could be towed. That brings us to Memorial Wall 2.0.

We have purchased a semi trailer (see photo) to be used in place of the original wall we have been promoting.

The trailer is 45 feet long by 13 feet high, and we will place the same license plates on as you have purchased and sponsored. It will be home-based at the same spot as the original wall was designated and look virtually identical, only larger and much more versatile.

The semi-trailer will be mobile and available for fairs, events, car shows and parades. Increased exposure to the Memorial Wall and therefore Route 66 by being mobile. We will install a Route 66 Museum and Interpretive Center inside the semi trailer as funds become available from this fundraising campaign.

We can now place another 1,236 plates on the opposite side of the trailer with a map of the entire Route 66, 2,451 miles and a total of 2,472 license plates. The plates will extend to near ground level with attached panels.

It will be based at Bob Audette’s. Metal license plates will be attached to metal versus wood for added durability. The trailer will be more stable in winds than a wooden wall.

We ask your support of Memorial Wall 2.0

If you were set on having your license plate on a permanent wall onsite, email me at relivetheroute66@gmail.com and your entire donation will be returned.

Roger Holden, President, RETRO 66 (RElive The ROute)

Mountainair grocery

best run by small biz

As a resident of Mountainair, and a small funder of B Street Market, needless to say I am looking forward to the reopening of our grocery store.

I have to say I find CNMEC’s actions, or lack thereof, regarding this USDA loan, contemptible. They have all this sweet language in their newsletter about being part of the community, but they don’t walk the talk. Maybe a large corporation didn’t do well running the grocery store. They came in on the heels of a sole proprietor who listened to his customers and stocked the store with what we wanted. That included a bit more pricey organics, local produce and the foods many were used to and could afford. He did his best to serve us all. GDI the corporation referred to in your article, was primarily a distributor. They knew nothing about the demographics of Mountainair nor did they care to. GDI stocked the store solely with the products that they distributed, most of which was nothing I wanted and we had five different kinds of yellow mustard. Corporations by their nature are looking for large profit margins. That can look very different from a profit-making business, clearly a concept that CNMEC cannot grasp. Mountainair has supported a grocery store for 40 years until a corporation got its hands on it. Shame on CNMEC. They are not part of our community except in the form of a monopoly. The community has no choice but to buy its electricity from them, which sadly gives them license to be as uninvolved as they please—including withholding monies that are not even theirs. It is USDA money for “rural development!”

How about an audit, Mr. Keller?

Jan Eshleman, Mountainair