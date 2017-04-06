The Independent accepts letters to the editor for publication from the public. Letters may be edited for length and libel. To make your views known, contact us at editor@edgewood.news.

Route 66 Arts Alliance offering summer classes

The Route 66 Arts Alliance is excited to offer classes for adults and children in Edgewood in 2017. The classes for teens (14+) and adults will take place between April 19 and May 26, and range from one hour to a six-week series. Classes include drawing, painting, art history, digital photography, crocheting, knitting, beading, yarn dyeing, color mixing and silk painting. One course will focus on practical acting skills and other on self-taping for auditions. Music classes in basic guitar, harmonica, ukelele and songwriting will be offered.

Our non-profit organization also received a grant from Santa Fe County to provide a summer art camp for children ages 8 to 14. The grant will allow the Route 66 Arts Alliance to expand its summer camp from one to two weeks. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from July 24 to 28 and July 31 to Aug. 4. The grant will also allow the program to hire four students, ages 14 to 18, to serve as interns to assist the teachers. Classes will include art, music, theater and dance.

For details and registration, go to route66artsalliance.org or find us on Facebook. For more information, call 505-286-4985.

Sandra K. Vieth, Vice President

Route 66 Arts Alliance

Protect small animals from birds of prey

It’s time, once again, to remind folks that live in the East Mountains that this time of year, great horned owls and hawks have hatched their young, and are now feeding their voracious baby owls with any and everything they can catch.

Owls and hawks look for “easy” prey, and nothing is easier than an unsuspecting little dog left unattended in an open yard, or a house cat let out at night. Owls hunt from dusk to dawn; hawks hunt during daylight hours. Owls can carry off prey up to 14 pounds, but they will kill and dismember prey on the ground even larger. And owls will kill and eat just about anything, including porcupines, skunks, frogs, dogs and cats. Hawks prey mostly on rodents, bunnies and snakes, but they love an easy meal, too.

Keep little dogs and cats inside at night, especially at dusk and dawn, which is the owl’s favorite time to hunt. Accompany little dogs outside when they potty. Look up! Check top branches of trees, the roofline of your house and outbuildings, utility poles. Trim dead branches from trees. Install motion-sensor lights. If you must leave little dogs outside during the day, utilize a kennel with a wire roof.

Remember, most winged predators are protected species and it is up to you to protect your little dogs and cats from them.

East Mountain Pet Alert has produced an excellent video on youtube at “Birds of Prey Attack Small Pets.” You can find us at eastmountainpetalert.com and also on Facebook.

Katy Widger, East Mountain Pet Alert