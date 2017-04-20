Name an East Mountain building after a local icon

Dear East Mountain Historical Society members and friends, as many of you know, for several years historical society members—including myself and most notably Marie Herrera Dresser—have been lobbying the county to honor Marie’s brother, the late Tomás “Tom” Herrera, by bestowing his name on a site in the East Mountain area.

I am pleased to tell you of an opportunity to support the naming of the East Mountain library in Tijeras after Tomás.

The East Mountain Historical Society board has agreed that as an organization we are in support of the naming, and the board has authorized me to convey that to the Bernalillo County Naming Committee. If so inclined, please show your individual support as well by submitting a comment to the Naming Committee by May 1 via this site, bernco.gov. Follow the link to “government” then renaming county buildings.

Many of you knew Tomás and understand why it would be appropriate for him to be honored in the mountains he served so well, as his life is a reflection of the richness of the area’s history. It also would be appropriate to honor his legacy as a native son and public servant, and this naming would help us preserve history by making future generations aware of our area’s rich past.

When young children and others visit the library and ask, “Who Is Tomás Herrera?” they will hear stories about a man who lived a full life in service to the area and its people, the consummate protector in what had once been a truly wild and lawless region.

For those who are not familiar with him: For four decades, from 1943 to 1983, Tomás served as a law enforcement officer in the East Mountains. For the first 30 of those years, he was the only sheriff’s deputy, responsible for an area that covered more than 180 miles of roads and trails in Tijeras Canyon and the Sandia and Manzano mountains. His area of responsibility stretched all the way into Albuquerque. (In the early days, on the rare occasion when he had backup, he relied on State Police.)

Tomás used dogs for both manhunts and protection, and rode horses to patrol the area’s most rugged spots. He found lost children and lost hunters. When others had given up, he found a crashed Cessna airplane by following his nose, saying he “smelled smoke.”

His renown as a tracker landed him roles as both consultant and actor in the classic Kirk Douglas movie, “Lonely Are the Brave,” which was filmed in the Sandia Mountains. (When the film’s producers approached the Forest Service to advise them on the movie, they were told to talk to Tomás Herrera—the real expert.)

Most importantly, Sgt. Herrera was much loved out here, by both newcomers and those who literally grew up under his guiding hand of law enforcement. To name the library after him would be a celebration of an incredible life.

Under the same tab on the bernco.gov website, you will find the story about Tom that ran in the East Mountain Historical Society newsletter in 2009.

Thank you sincerely for your support.

Denise Tessier

President, East Mountain Historical Society

Reduce, reuse and recycle for Earth Day

When we reduce, reuse, and recycle, we save natural resources, save space in our landfills and save energy.

The word reduce means to make something smaller. When we talk about reducing our waste, it means to make a smaller amount of garbage. Reducing can be simple as using fewer paper napkins at a fast food restaurant. Buying products with less packaging helps us reduce the amount of waste we are creating. Reduce is listed first in the three R’s because it is the most important one. It is one of the most effective ways to help conserve our natural resources.

This month reuse things you would normally have never thought to reuse. Save four different items from the trash you would throw out. See how you can reuse these materials, from making hummingbird feeders, water bottles for plants, to pencil holders.

Set a “less trash” goal by number of bags for your household, work to reduce what comes in, and reuse what you can.

Recycling is another way of conserving our natural resources and energy. Almost half of the things we throw in the landfill can be recycled. Recycling involves taking something old and making it into something new. Materials like paper, aluminum, and plastic can be broken down and built back up to make new products. Making products from recycled materials also reduces the amount of air and water pollution we create.

An Earth Day Challenge: Challenge yourself, your kids and others to choose one of the following goals for Earth Day to see how much can be reduced, reused and recycled from your family’s trash.

Happy Earth Day!

Scott Guffey, EVSWA