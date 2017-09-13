Manzano football crushed Cibola 42-7 last Friday. East Mountain resident Andrew Erickson scored two touchdowns in the victory.

Moriarty girls soccer beat Belen last Thursday 8-2. The Lady Pintos played at Manzano Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

After handily winning their first two games, the 2-0 Mountainair Mustangs had a bye last week and travel to Cloudcroft to face the 3-0 Bears on Friday.

East Mountain girls soccer hosted Robertson Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

East Mountain and Moriarty high schools are both hosting fundraising runs on Sept. 23.

The T’Wolf Trail 5K Run and one-mile walk begins at 8 a.m. on the soccer field at Vista Grande Community Complex in Sandia Park to support EMHS athletics. Adults $30, children under 12 $20.

The Pinto Pride Corn Maze Run at McCall’s Pumpkin Patch begins at 8 a.m. for the one-mile run with the 5K following. Cost is $30 for the one-mile, and children running the 5K; adults $40 for the 5K. Proceeds to benefit the Pinto Pride Foundation.