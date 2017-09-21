Manzano High’s football team maintained its undefeated record with a 48-0 blowout over Del Norte last Friday. East Mountain resident Andrew Erickson caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in the victory. The Monarchs take on defending state champion Rio Rancho Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wilson Stadium.
Mountainair High’s football team remained undefeated by outlasting previously-unbeaten Cloudcroft in a 74-50 shootout last Friday.
The Mustangs will host Mescalero Apache Friday at 7 p.m.
Estancia High’s football team struggled on the road last Friday in a 48-12 loss at Capitan. The Bears are on the road Friday at Santa Rosa.
Estancia volleyball hosted East Mountain Tuesday, Sept. 19, after The Independent went to print.
