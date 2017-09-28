Manzano High School’s undefeated football team made a statement about who should be the top 6A squad in the state as the Monarchs throttled top-ranked Rio Rancho 55-7 last Friday at Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque.

Manzano quarterback Jordan Byrd ran for four touchdowns, Xavier Ivey-saud added three, and East Mountain resident Andrew Erickson had the biggest play of the game when he took a pitchout from Byrd on the Monarchs 1-yard line and galloped for a 99-yard TD.

Mountainair High’s 8-man football team remained unbeaten with a 55-0 thrashing over the visiting Mescalero Apache Chiefs. The Mustangs improved to 4-0.

Estancia’s Drayton Oberg scored two touchdowns and Brian Walker added one as the Bears used a 371-yard rushing attack to overcome a halftime deficit and beat Santa Rosa 22-21 on the road. The Bears play at Dexter on Friday.

Moriarty football lost its first game of the season last Friday 14-7 at Capital. Two costly turnovers led to both Capital touchdowns. Marvin Encinias score the Pintos’ only TD. Moriarty had four opportunities inside the 20-yard line and came up empty each time.