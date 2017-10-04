Manzano High’s undefeated football team cruised to a 48-7 win on the road last Friday at Farmington’s Piedra Vista. East Mountain resident Andrew Erickson caught a touchdown pass and ran for another.

Blakley Edgar scored three goals to help lead the Lady Monarchs’ soccer squad to a 4-2 victory last Saturday at home over Santa Fe.

East Mountain’s Jose Perea scored two goals as the boys soccer team picked up its first district victory of the season and evened its overall record to 7-7 by edging Bosque 3-2 last Thursday at home. Earlier in the day the girls squad lost to Bosque 7-0.

Estancia football struggled on the road last Friday, losing at Dexter, 20-18. The Bears were 0-for-3 on 2-point conversion attempts, which proved to be the difference in the final score. Drayton Oberg had 17 carries for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns; Cruz Moreno tallied 111 yards and one TD. Estancia head coach Stewart Burnett said the Bears fumbled the ball “like a hot potato,” adding that they had their chances but “just flat didn’t get it done.”

Mountainair’s undefeated football team will face its toughest challenge of the season Friday when the Mustangs host the unbeaten Melrose Buffaloes.