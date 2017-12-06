East Mountain Chamber of Commerce holiday luncheon at Legacy Church in Edgewood, DECEMBER 7 starting at 11:30 a.m. $10 includes lunch. To learn more contact 505-281-1999 or info@eastmountainchamber.com .

Seasonal potluck social by the Edgewood Chamber of Commerce, DECEMBER 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Comfort Inn & Suites in Edgewood. Promote your business and share a potluck dish. For info contact director@edgewoodchambernm.com or 505-596-0566.

East Mountain Centre for Theatre presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told and Then Some,” playing DECEMBER 8-10 at Vista Grande Community Center in Sandia Park, with evening and matinee performances. Tickets at emct.org or contact 505-286-1950 or emct@att.net for more info.

Moriarty Community Library hosts its annual children’s Christmas Carnival, DECEMBER 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Cookies and cocoa, crafts and games for kids, pictures with Santa, raffle. For info call 505-832-2513.

Music circle and jam at Mountain Arts on Broadway in Mountainair, DECEMBER 9 from 4-7 p.m. Refreshments provided.

The Nutcracker presented by East Mountain Dance at the Moriarty Performing Arts Center. DECEMBER 10 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For details visit eastmtndance.com.

Torrance County Home Visiting Program’s 5th annual holiday event, DECEMBER 11 from 10 to 1130 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church parish hall in Moriarty. Refreshments, and parent-child activity: make an ornament. Take pictures with Santa.

Public Information Meeting for San Pedro Mountains Abandoned Mine Safeguarding, DECEMBER 12 at the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Dept. at 3 Oro Quay Rd. from 6 to 8 p.m. For info contact eduvuvuei@gmecnm.com or call 505-930-5166.

Santa Paws Photos, at Church Street Market in Edgewood DECEMBER 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Friends of Estancia Valley Animals. $10 donation. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Christmas caroling with Santa Claus, DECEMBER 16 from 6-10 pm. At Old Tyme Shop. Roast marshmallows, s’mores, hot cider, ugly sweater contest, white elephant gift exchange. Bring a treat to share. Santa shows up around 7 p.m. For info call 505-281-3892.

The Grant Brewing Co. Taproom, DECEMBER 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come join us for an East Mountain arts and crafts pop-up featuring several local artists and crafters. Unique holiday gifts, foods and beverages. Vendors sought. For info, thegrantbeer@gmail.com .

Manzano Mountain Community Chorus presnets the Christmas Cantata, “Winter’s Grace,” DECEMBER 17 at 2 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts and Community Center./ Free. For info contact 505-384-4157.

Pet pantry, a monthly event, DECEMBER 23 at the Edgewood Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free dog and cat food for families in need. For info, lccrpat@gmail.com.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Candle light service. DECEMBER 24 from 7-8 p.m.

East Mountain Toastmasters club meets JANUARY 3 and first and third Wednesdays at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras at 6:15 p.m. Club is open to everyone over age 18. For info call 862-216-5891.

Screenings for various medical conditions by Life Line Screening, JANUARY 18 at Legacy Church in Edgewood. Packages start at $149. For info call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.