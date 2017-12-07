Vegan pizza to benefit Tijeras animal sanctuary

I’d like to share with the community that Trail Rider Pizza in Tijeras will be having a fundraiser event to benefit our local nonprofit animal sanctuary, Santuario De Karuna.

The event will run Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m. During that period, 25 percent of all our vegan sales will go directly to the Santuario De Karuna here in Tijeras. Some more info about their organization can be found at santuariodekaruna.org.

On Dec. 10, we will also have Vegan Outreach out at Trail Rider to help raise awareness and offer free samples and info. Everyone is welcome, come out and see what the hype is all about.

Ashlea Allen, Trail Rider Pizza