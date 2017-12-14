“Christmas Trimmings,” hosted by Moriarty High School Drama Club, 5 – 8 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, DECEMBER 13 with two performances. Tickets are $3 with under 10 free.

The Great American Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, DECEMBER 15 at Ribs BBQ in Cedar Crest from 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. featuring Kamikaze Karaoke.

Santa Paws Photos, at Church Street Market in Edgewood DECEMBER 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Friends of Estancia Valley Animals. $10 donation. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Christmas caroling with Santa Claus, DECEMBER 16 from 6-10 p.m. at Old Tyme Shop. Roast marshmallows, s’mores, hot cider, ugly sweater contest, white elephant gift exchange. Bring a treat to share. Santa shows up around 7 p.m. For info call 505-281-3892.

Santa Paws: pet photos with the jolly elf, hosted by Friends of Estancia Valley Animals at Church Street Market in Edgewood, DECEMBER 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info contact 505-596-0566.

Christmas Cards and Tags by Kay, DECEMBER 16 at Treasures ‘n Gifts ‘n More at Church Street Market in Edgewood, 2-4 p.m. Class is $20. Call 505-280-5687 for details.

The Grant Brewing Co. Taproom, DECEMBER 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come join us for an East Mountain arts and crafts pop-up featuring several local artists and crafters. Unique holiday gifts, foods and beverages. Vendors sought. For info, thegrantbeer@gmail.com .

Manzano Mountain Community Chorus presnets the Christmas Cantata, “Winter’s Grace,” DECEMBER 17 at 2 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts and Community Center./ Free. For info contact 505-384-4157.

“The Long Christmas Dinner,” presented by Moriarty High School Drama Club, DECEMBER 21 two shows from 5 – 8 p.m. Tickets $3

Pet pantry, a monthly event, DECEMBER 23 at the Edgewood Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free dog and cat food for families in need. For info, lccrpat@gmail.com .

Route 66 DeMolay Santa 5K Fun Run, with proceeds donated to the Whitehead Family Fire Relief fund, DECEMBER 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe County Equestrian Center in Edgewood. Suggested donation for run and shirt, $20; for run only suggested donation $10. Activities and giveaways throughout the day. Best Christmas-themed Outfit prize to be awarded. For info call 505-800-5298.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Candle light service. DECEMBER 24 from 7-8 p.m.

Christmas Eve Services, hosted by Mountain Christian Church in Cedar Crest, DECEMBER 24 at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Day Before Christmas @Crossroads, two services DECEMBER 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at 2412 Route 66.

East Mountain Toastmasters club meets JANUARY 3 and first and third Wednesdays at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras at 6:15 p.m. Club is open to everyone over age 18. For info call 862-216-5891.

“Adding Special Information About Your Ancestor,” a class JANUARY 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family History Center in Edgewood at the LDS Church. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Screenings for various medical conditions by Life Line Screening, JANUARY 18 at Legacy Church in Edgewood. Packages start at $149. For info call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.

“Tips for Searching Special Collections,” a class JANUARY 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family History Center in Edgewood at the LDS Church. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .

“County Websites, a Little Used Resource,” a class FEBRUARY 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family History Center in Edgewood at the LDS Church. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .

“Searching Military Records,” a class FEBRUARY 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family History Center in Edgewood at the LDS Church. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .

“Native American Research,” a class MARCH 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family History Center in Edgewood at the LDS Church. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .