Thanking local businesses for supporting BVC tourney

The 2018 Bean Valley Tournament was a success and we would like to thank all of our local business for purchasing an add to make giving all of our teams a shirt possible:

Sam’s Taxidermy, Sam Chavez; Coburn Automotive & Diesel Repair, Troy & Angela Coburn; Town of Estancia; East Torrance Southwest Conservancy District; New Mexico Abstract Co.; KXNM 88.7 FM – The Voice of Central NM; Presbyterian Medical Services; Esperanza Family Health Center; Dr. Linda and Mr. Michael Stogner; 66 Cutz Barber Shop, Stefan Newsom; Gustin Hardware, Larry Gustin; The Valley Barber Shop, Bill Newsom; E-Town Fitness, Martin & Katherine; Aday Farms, John & Adam Aday; The Old Mill Restaurant, Javier & Martha Sanchez; Thomas Farms, Mike & Alfreda Thomas; The Wallin Law Firm LLC, Dennis & Marcie Wallin; Scentsy – Tracy Sedillo; The Fruit Stand, Jim Minns; TJ Napa Auto Supply, Tommy & Jackie Crosswhite; Valley Express, Rita Marquez; Mama Bears; Tagawa Greenhouses; Next Level Baseball Academy, Lawrence Chavez; In Memory of Mikayla Smythe; United County Farm & Home Realty, Myra Oden; Oden & Associates, Tim Oden; Harwell Insurance Agency; Garcia Jiu-jitsu, Sonny & Liz Garcia; Tillery-Chevrolet – GMC; Tillery Bus Sales; and 3D Kutz Barber Shop.

Congratulations to all of the teams that attended the BVC Tournament.

Thank you!

Stella Chavez, Estancia

Announcing her run for Edgewood council seat

My name is Linda Holle. I’m running for a seat on the Edgewood Town Council and would like to introduce myself to you.

I’ve lived in Edgewood for eighteen years with my husband, Don. When I retired from Sandia National Labs two years ago, there were two vacancies in the Edgewood Town Office due to retirement. I was asked if I would be interested in filling one of those positions. I had been retired less than one month but saw this as an opportunity to get involved and serve my community. I agreed to fill the position of Clerk/Treasurer until a permanent replacement could be hired.

During my five months as a Town employee, I came to know the dedicated individuals that keep the Town running; from the Road Crew to the Library Staff, from the Maintenance Team to the Municipal Court personnel, from the Police and Animal Control Officers to the Administrative Staff, from Planning & Zoning to Parks and Recreation personnel. I was a member of the Selection Committee that hired Police Chief Ron Crow, Clerk/Treasurer Juan Torres, and Deputy Clerk Carla Salazar. I became familiar with issues facing the Town such as the need for additional Police Officers, residents’ desire for more paved roads, and essential Capital Improvements required at the Wastewater Treatment Facility. I learned what a difficult task it is to prioritize the many demands made on the Town’s limited budget. I developed relationships with other governmental entities such as the Mid-Region Council of Governments (MRCOG), the Santa Fe County Fire Department, the Moriarty-Edgewood School District, and the NM Department of Finance and Administration.

With mixed emotions, I resigned my position with the Town of Edgewood in August 2016. I had thoroughly enjoyed learning how our local government works. I found it challenging, enlightening and rewarding. I continued attending the bi-monthly Town Council meetings as a private citizen to stay informed. When Councilor Charles (Chuck) Ring approached me last summer about filling his vacancy on the Town Council due to his early retirement, I jumped at the chance. I was appointed to the Town Council in June 2017. The term of this position ends February 2018. I am now seeking a full four year term on the Edgewood Town Council.

I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve the Edgewood community. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a Master’s Degree in Library Science and a Project Manager Professional (PMP) Certification. While employed at Sandia National Laboratories, I held positions of Business Manager of International Security Programs as well as Acquisitions Librarian in the Technical Library. I also worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Kirtland Air Force Base as Acquisitions Librarian. I was employed in the Albuquerque Public Library System for ten years, attaining a position of Manager of the Taylor Ranch Branch. Prior to moving to NM in 1987, I was employed by the State of Ohio Division of Banks as their Chief EDP (Electronic Data Processing) Bank Examiner.

The Town of Edgewood’s Municipal Election is Tuesday, March 6. Early voting begins Wednesday, February 14 at the Town Office located at 1911 Historic Route 66.

I respectfully ask for your vote to continue serving you on the Edgewood Town Council.

Linda Holle, Edgewood

Bethel Storehouse helped thousands for Christmas

Bethel Community Storehouse would like to thank everyone for your partnership in helping our neighbors in need over the Christmas holiday. Together we helped 2,403 people (819 families) with $29,317.32 worth of goods and services; 768 families received food, 350 people got coats, 788 children received Christmas toys and 691 kids got filled stockings.

In addition, clothing, furniture, household items, mommy bags, miscellaneous items, homemade quilts and stocking caps were also distributed. A special thanks to the Moriarty Lion’s Club and United Healthcare for sponsoring our Christmas toy program and Tillery Chevrolet for sponsoring our holiday food drive. A complete list of supporters will be listed on Bethel’s website, bethelstorehouse.org. Thank you! Together we’re making a difference!

Linda Smith, Executive Director