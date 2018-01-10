Hot Topics

Wednesday, January 10, 2018
By G. Demarest

Moriarty High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated by claiming the crown at last weekend’s Sandia Prep Sundevil Invitational. The Lady Pintos beat St. Michael’s 44-34 in Saturday’s finale, after beating Robertson 63-51 on Friday, and St. Pius 44-41 in Thursday’s opening round. Alyssa Adams as named tournament MVP, according to the Lady Pintos’ Facebook page. The Lady Pintos hosted Bosque Jan. 9.

Moriarty’s boys team improved to 9-4 by sweeping three games at last weekend’s Mountain Madness Shootout in Ruidoso. The Pintos pounded Pojoaque Valley 67-39 in Saturday’s finale after getting past Taos 63-59 on Friday; Moriarty beat Socorro 43-33 in Thursday’s opening round. The Pintos played at Robertson Jan. 9.

East Mountain High’s boys basketball team participated in Ruidoso’s Mountain Madness Shootout where the Timberwolves lost two of three games: a 45-30 defeat to Pojoaque in the opener, followed by a 38-33 win Friday over Socorro; the T’Wolves fell 52-40 in Saturday’s finale to host Ruidoso.

East Mountain’s boys and girls basketball teams hosted Santa Rosa Jan. 9.

