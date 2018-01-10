Moriarty High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated by claiming the crown at last weekend’s Sandia Prep Sundevil Invitational. The Lady Pintos beat St. Michael’s 44-34 in Saturday’s finale, after beating Robertson 63-51 on Friday, and St. Pius 44-41 in Thursday’s opening round. Alyssa Adams as named tournament MVP, according to the Lady Pintos’ Facebook page. The Lady Pintos hosted Bosque Jan. 9.

Moriarty’s boys team improved to 9-4 by sweeping three games at last weekend’s Mountain Madness Shootout in Ruidoso. The Pintos pounded Pojoaque Valley 67-39 in Saturday’s finale after getting past Taos 63-59 on Friday; Moriarty beat Socorro 43-33 in Thursday’s opening round. The Pintos played at Robertson Jan. 9.

East Mountain High’s boys basketball team participated in Ruidoso’s Mountain Madness Shootout where the Timberwolves lost two of three games: a 45-30 defeat to Pojoaque in the opener, followed by a 38-33 win Friday over Socorro; the T’Wolves fell 52-40 in Saturday’s finale to host Ruidoso.

East Mountain’s boys and girls basketball teams hosted Santa Rosa Jan. 9.