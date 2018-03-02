After winning its district tournament opener, Estancia High’s girls basketball team beat Laguna Acoma 49-41 in its second-round contest at home Feb. 21. The Lady Bears’ season ended with a 68-64 overtime loss last Friday at Cuba. The Lady Bears finished with an 11-18 overall record.

East Mountain High’s boys basketball team got past Bosque School with a 50-42 home victory in the Feb. 20 district tournament opener before ending its season the next day with a 51-35 loss at Santa Fe Indian School. The Timberwolves finished with a 12-15 overall record, their most victories since 2012.

East Mountain’s girls squad’s season ended Feb. 19 with a 47-36 loss at Sandia Prep.

Manzano boys basketball lost 66-62 to La Cueva last Friday in the district tournament but the Monarchs’ 15-10 overall record got them the No. 9 seed in the Class 6A state tournament. The Monarchs play at No. 8 West Mesa in the March 3rd opener at 5 p.m.

Mountainair High’s boys and girls basketball seasons ended Feb. 20 in the district tournament at Dora. The Mustangs lost 56-42; the Lady Mustangs lost 61-18.