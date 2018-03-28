Weekly Story Time MARCH 28 and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., where preschool and kindergarten age children (with parental supervision) can listen to stories at the Edgewood Library. For more information call 505-281-0138. Free.

East Mountain Veterans Outreach MARCH 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vista Grande Community Center in Sandia Park. All veterans are asked to bring copies of their DD-214. If they don’t have one, they can receive assistance in getting it.

“Organizing Digital Images,” a class MARCH 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family History Center in Edgewood at the LDS Church. For info, contact edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Community Career Event, MARCH 28 at the Moriarty Civic Center, 3 to 6 p.m. For veterans, high school, local job seekers, and including local support agencies and employers. For info call 505-843-1900.

East Mountain Jazz Benefit for Marie Gore’s daughter, Mariasol Guitierrez Roberts and family on MARCH 29 from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Canon de Carnue Land Grant Hall at 364 Old Route 66. Food available with donation, silent auction from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Timmy Telescope Solar Astronomy Outreach at the Estancia Public Library, MARCH 30 from 2-4 p.m. Event is free and all ages are welcome. For more information call 505-384-9655.

Ecumenical Good Friday Service on MARCH 30 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Moriarty Lion’s Club building. For more information call 505-410-1369.

East Mountain Progressives meet on MARCH 31 at 9 a.m. the TA Truck Center food court. Candidates, activists and reformers welcomed. Bring your Yes! magazine and Bernie Sanders campaign buttons. For more information call Andrew Homer at 505-459-6236.

Easter Egg Hunt MARCH 31 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Edgewood Soccer Park. Games, prizes, jumpers and, golden eggs, Easter Bunny and free hot dogs. For info call 505-286-4518.

Easter Egg Hunt at Prince of Peace Lutheran School APRIL 1 starting at 11 a.m. for more information call 505-281-2430.

East Mountain Veterans Outreach APRIL 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. All veterans are asked to bring copies of their DD-214. If they don’t have one, they can receive assistance in getting it.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on APRIL 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm at Bethel Storehouse in Moriarty. No appointment needed, call 505-832-6642 for information.

East Mountain Toastmasters meetings first and third Wednesdays and APRIL 4 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Coldwell Banker in Cedar Crest. Visitors welcome. For more information contact Mary Ellen Burns at 862-216-5891.

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at the Willard Cantina from 5-8 p.m. APRIL 7. Enchilada dinner, $10 per plate. For more information call Selena Nieto at 505-249-9899.

Holy Yoga Experience APRIL 7 at the Mountainside Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include Holy Yoga practice, instruction, Bible study, worship and fellowship. All levels of yoga welcome. $15 per person. For more information visit holyyoga.net.

Life’s Healing Choices: Freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. Learn how to make choices that will bring healing and hope in your life by attending this 8-week video series, Saturday evenings 6-7 p.m. beginning APRIL 7 at East Mountain Vineyard Church. For more information call 505-407-2285 or eastmountainvineyard.org for more info.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on APRIL 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-286-4220 for information.

The Friends of Tijeras Pueblo Monthly Lecture Series, “The Galisteo Basin and Cerrillos Hills” by Paul Secord on APRIL 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sandia Ranger Station. $5 donation for non-members. For more information call 505-281-3304.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on APRIL 10 from11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-281-2515 for information.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering class, “Reading Old Handwriting” on APRIL 11 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood LDS Church. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Meet and Greet Janice Arnold-Jones, the Republican Candidate for NM CD1, APRIL 13 from 6-8:30 p.m. at P&M signs in Mountainair. All are welcome, with $25 per person suggested contribution. For more information call 505-847-2858.

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at the Old Mill Restaurant in Estancia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. APRIL 14. For more information call Selena Nieto at 505-249-9899.

Music Circle on APRIL 14 from 4:30 -7:30 p.m. at the MMAC Center in Mountainair. For more information call Michael Godey at 505-384 5327.

Edgewood Community Library Friends Used Book Sale APRIL 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn at the north end of the Edgewood Community Library. For more info email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

First Annual Memorial Shoot for Life APRIL 14 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at MAGS Indoor Shooting Range. For more information, call 505-338-2222.

Gardening Panel Discussion APRIL 15 at Mountainside United Methodist Church starting at 12:15 p.m. A panel of master gardeners and enthusiasts to answer questions on gardening in the East Mountains. For info, connectclass@mountainsidemethodist.org. Please RSVP by 11 April.

Informational meeting by Bernalillo County for the Capital Improvement Plan and 2018 general obligation bond questions that will appear on the November ballot. Meeting is on APRIL 17 at the Vista Grande Community Center. For more information contact Catherine Lopez at 505-224-1641 or cathylopez@bernco.gov.

East Mountain Toastmasters meetings 1st and 3rd Wednesdays APRIL 18 from 6-7:15 p.m. at Coldwell Bankers. Visitors welcome. For more information contact Mary Ellen Burns at 862-216-5891.

Evening Mixer at the new Enviroworks building in Edgewood from 5-7 p.m. APRIL 19. For more information, contact Sean Grossetete at 505-286-4891or info@enviorworksforyou.com or go online www.enviroworksforyou.com.

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at Chili Hills in Moriarty from 2-5 p.m. APRIL 21. Pie auction. For more information call Selena Nieto at 505-249-9899.

Rio Grande Mule & Donkey Association All Breed Classic on APRIL 22, 2018 starting at 9 a.m. at the Edgewood Equestrian Arena. All breeds, all ages, fun show! Compete in a great variety of equestrian classes for prizes. Enjoy donkey races during lunch break. For more information, full details and contestant registration visit www.rgmda.com/rgmda-all-breed-classic.html Spectators welcome!

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Native American Research” on APRIL 25 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

12th Annual Authors for Literacy Event. Book Sale and signing on APRIL 28 at the Moriarty Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 505-832-2513.

The Edgewood Community Library Friends Used Book Sale APRIL 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn. For more information contact Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at Alpine Alley from 12-3 p.m. APRIL 28. For more information call Selena Nieto at 505-249-9899.

“Glitter Girls” by Mark Dunn and directed by Nancy Sellin performances at Vista Grande Community Center APRIL 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29. For more information call Nancy at 505-401-0215.

Kite Festival at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, MAY 5-6. Call 505-281-7655 for details.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Land Records” on MAY 9 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on MAY 19 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Car Show, food, raffle and silent auction on MAY 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pizza 9 in Moriarty. Sign up deadline is May 15 with a $20 entrance fee. Free to the public. For more information call Yvonne at 505-702-6592.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Beginning German Research” on MAY 23 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on JUNE 2 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Helpful Websites For Your Family History Research” on JUNE 13 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on JULY 21 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Finding Your Elusive Ancestors” on JUNE 27 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on AUGUST 18 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on SEPTEMBER 15 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Woofstock Pet Expo and Adoption Festival on SEPTEMBER 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgewood Soccer Complex. Shot clinic, adoptions, food, live music and animals. Well behaved animals on a leash are welcome. For more information contact the Town of Edgewood at 505-286-4518.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on OCTOBER 20 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at (505)-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.