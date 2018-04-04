Do you have an item of interest which is open to the community at large for our calendar? Send it to us here.

East Mountain Toastmasters meetings first and third Wednesdays and APRIL 4 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Coldwell Banker in Cedar Crest. Visitors welcome. For more information contact Mary Ellen Burns at 862-216-5891.

Student Art Show featuring works from Estancia art classes, Mountainair High School industrial arts and MMAC Youth Art Club on APRIL 7 starting at 2 p.m. at the MMAC Center in Mountianair. For more information email mmacevents@gmail.com

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at the Willard Cantina from 5-8 p.m. APRIL 7. Enchilada dinner, $10 per plate. For more information call Selena Nieto at 505-249-9899.

Holy Yoga Experience APRIL 7 at the Mountainside Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include Holy Yoga practice, instruction, Bible study, worship and fellowship. All levels of yoga welcome. $15 per person. For more information visit holyyoga.net.

Life’s Healing Choices: Freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. Learn how to make choices that will bring healing and hope in your life by attending this 8-week video series, Saturday evenings 6-7 p.m. beginning APRIL 7 at East Mountain Vineyard Church. For more information call 505-407-2285 or eastmountainvineyard.org for more info.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on APRIL 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-286-4220 for information.

Route 66 Arts Alliance annual meeting APRIL 10 starting at 6 p.m. at Edgewood Elementary School. Pot luck dinner and live music before the meeting. Open to the public. For more information call Sandra at 505-414-1292.

The Friends of Tijeras Pueblo Monthly Lecture Series, “The Galisteo Basin and Cerrillos Hills” by Paul Secord on APRIL 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sandia Ranger Station. $5 donation for non-members. For more information call 505-281-3304.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on APRIL 10 from11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-281-2515 for information.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering class, “Reading Old Handwriting” on APRIL 11 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood LDS Church. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Brews, Blues and BBQ at Sierra Blanca Brewery from 12-9 p.m. APRIL 11. Bands, BBQ contest, new brew release, vendors and a kids play area. For more information call 832-2337.

Meet and Greet Janice Arnold-Jones, the Republican Candidate for NM CD1, APRIL 13 from 6-8:30 p.m. at P&M signs in Mountainair. All are welcome, with $25 per person suggested contribution. For more information call 505-847-2858.

Star Party at Gran Quivera APRIL 14 from 6-10 p.m. TAAS will be present with telescopes. Drawing for 8omm refractor telescope with oculars, must be present to win. Free. For more information call 505-847-2770 or 505-847-2585 ext 220.

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at the Old Mill Restaurant in Estancia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. APRIL 14. For more information call Selena Nieto at 505-249-9899.

Music Circle on APRIL 14 from 4:30 -7:30 p.m. at the MMAC Center in Mountainair. For more information call Michael Godey at 505-384 5327.

Edgewood Community Library Friends Used Book Sale APRIL 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn at the north end of the Edgewood Community Library. For more info email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

First Annual Memorial Shoot for Life APRIL 14 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at MAGS Indoor Shooting Range. For more information, call 505-338-2222.

Gardening Panel Discussion APRIL 15 at Mountainside United Methodist Church starting at 12:15 p.m. A panel of master gardeners and enthusiasts to answer questions on gardening in the East Mountains. For info, connectclass@mountainsidemethodist.org. Please RSVP by 11 April.

Informational meeting by Bernalillo County for the Capital Improvement Plan and 2018 general obligation bond questions that will appear on the November ballot. Meeting is on APRIL 17 at the Vista Grande Community Center. For more information contact Catherine Lopez at 505-224-1641 or cathylopez@bernco.gov.

East Mountain Toastmasters meetings 1st and 3rd Wednesdays APRIL 18 from 6-7:15 p.m. at Coldwell Bankers. Visitors welcome. For more information contact Mary Ellen Burns at 862-216-5891.

Public meeting “What is the future of State Land Office section 32/29, 695 acre Open Space in Edgewood is leasing for recreation APRIL 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Edgewood Community Center. For more information call Roger at 505-286-4518.

Evening Mixer at the new Enviroworks building in Edgewood from 5-7 p.m. APRIL 19. For more information, contact Sean Grossetete at 505-286-4891or info@enviorworksforyou.com or go online www.enviroworksforyou.com.

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at Chili Hills in Moriarty from 2-5 p.m. APRIL 21. Pie auction. For more information call Selena Nieto at (505)-249-9899.

Rio Grande Mule & Donkey Association All Breed Classic on APRIL 22, 2018 starting at 9 a.m. at the Edgewood Equestrian Arena. All breeds, all ages, fun show! Compete in a great variety of equestrian classes for prizes. Enjoy donkey races during lunch break. For more information, full details and contestant registration visit www.rgmda.com/rgmda-all-breed-classic.html Spectators welcome!

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Native American Research” on APRIL 25 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

12th Annual Authors for Literacy Event. Book Sale and signing on APRIL 28 at the Moriarty Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 505-832-2513.

The Edgewood Community Library Friends Used Book Sale APRIL 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn. For more information contact Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Campaign Event for Martin Rivera. Meet and Greet at Alpine Alley from 12-3 p.m. APRIL 28. For more information call Selena Nieto at 505-249-9899.

Historical Talk to focus on stories about Torreon by Judy Alderete Garcia on APRIL 29 at 2 p.m. Free. For more information go to eastmountainhistory.org.

“Glitter Girls” by Mark Dunn and directed by Nancy Sellin performances at Vista Grande Community Center APRIL 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29. For more information call Nancy at 505-401-0215.

Kite Festival at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, MAY 5-6. Call 505-281-7655 for details.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Land Records” on MAY 9 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on MAY 19 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Car Show, food, raffle and silent auction on MAY 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pizza 9 in Moriarty. Sign up deadline is May 15 with a $20 entrance fee. Free to the public. For more information call Yvonne at 505-702-6592.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Beginning German Research” on MAY 23 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on JUNE 2 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Helpful Websites For Your Family History Research” on JUNE 13 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on JULY 21 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at (505)-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

The Edgewood Family History Center is offering classes. “Finding Your Elusive Ancestors” on JUNE 27 starting at 10:30 a.m. for more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on AUGUST 18 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on SEPTEMBER 15 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at (505)-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Woofstock Pet Expo and Adoption Festival on SEPTEMBER 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgewood Soccer Complex. Shot clinic, adoptions, food, live music and animals. Well behaved animals on a leash are welcome. For more information contact the Town of Edgewood at 505-286-4518.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on OCTOBER 20 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station on NM 337 (S 14). Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact Jessica May at 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.