Estancia High’s baseball team closed out its regular season with a doubleheader sweep over Santa Fe Indian School April 28 at home. The Bears won the first game 9-8 and the second game 12-6. Estancia finished with a 22-2 record, 8-0 in district, and got the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A state tournament behind No. 1 Texico.

“At this point in the season, seeding doesn’t matter,” Estancia head coach Hamilton Doyle said. “It’s about pitching, hitting, and fielding. Now the real season begins.”

The Bears host No. 15 Santa Fe Prep today at 4 p.m in the tournament opening round.

Estancia softball (17-8) swept Logan on the road April 24, taking the first game 20-0 and winning a slugfest in the nightcap, 29-26. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season May 1 at home against Tucumcari.

East Mountain softball swept its April 28 doubleheader at Socorro, 24-6 and 21-2. The Lady Timberwolves played at Santa Fe Indian School May 1.