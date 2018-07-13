Throwing for a Vet Horseshoe Tournament on JULY 14 at American Legion Post 22 in Estancia. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and throwing starts at noon. $40 per team. Food and drinks will be available.

Free Teen Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. JULY 14. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. For info call 505-705-0332. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

Music circle and jam at Manzano Mountain Arts Center in Mountainair, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on JULY 14. For info mlifetree@gmail.com.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, 6 p.m. JULY 14. Dinner and music, plus admission to the park, is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for children 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under. Reservations required. Call 505-281-7655.

Astronomy program at Abó, JULY 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. Rock art tours and telescopes for night sky viewing. For info call 505-847-2400.

Community Yard Sale at the Old Tyme Shop on South Highway 14 on JULY 14. For more information call 505-281-3892.

First Baptist Church of Moriarty holds an installation service and ceremony for new lead pastor, Johnny Spicer, JULY 15 at 10:45 a.m. For info, pst@thepeoplechurch.org.

East Mountain Toastmasters meets JULY 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Coldwell Banker conference room at 12042 N.M. 14 in Cedar Crest. Call Mary Ellen Burns at 862-216-5891 for info.

East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast networking meeting, JULY 19 at BeeHive Homes in Edgewood, starting with breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by the meeting at 7:30 a.m. $10 includes breakfast. RSVP to info@eastmountainchamber.com.

Greater Edgewood Area Chamber networking lunch meeting, JULY 19 from 12 to 1 p.m., with lunch starting at 11:45, at Sandia Labs Federal Credit Union in Edgewood. $10 includes lunch. RSVP to director@edgewoodchambernm.com.

Free Family Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. JULY 20. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. For info call 505-705-0332. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

West Fest Music Festival on JULY 21 from 7-10 p.m. at MMAC. A dance and celebration following the Ranch Rodeo. For more information email virturalasstnm1@gmail.com.

Free well water testing on JULY 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edgewood Community Center. For more information call 505-827-2797 or visit env.nm.gov.

Movies in the Park: Showing Despicable Me 3 at Los Vecinos Community Center JULY 21. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and other comfort items. For more information call 505-314-0240.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on JULY 21 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For information contact 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

4th Annual Ranch Rodeo, Mountainair FFA on JULY 22 starting at 2 p.m. at the JP Helms Arena in Mountainair. $450 entry fee: 4 man team, first 16 teams to enter, $150 deposit required. Gate admission is $5 per carload. Goat roping: $10 per team, enter at 9 a.m. Roping starts. For more information or to enter call Eric Encinias at 505-321-9552.

“Tall Tales and Memories” on JULY 27 at 6 p.m. at Arthur Park. Enjoy hot dogs and stories about Estancia.

Free Teen Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. JULY 27. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. For info call 505-705-0332. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

Estancia’s Old Timers Day and All Schools EHS Reunion on JULY 28. “Disco Breakfast” at 7 a.m. at Arthur Park. Parade begins at 10 a.m. Lunch at noon at Arthur Park. Proceeds benefit the Estancia Masonic Lodge. For info call 505-384-2579.

Free Rainwater Harvesting Workshop on JULY 28 starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Crownover Residence north of Tajique. For more information call 505-384-2272 ext. 103.

Free water play day at the Edgewood Soccer Field, hosted by the Edgewood police and firefighters, JULY 28, 1 to 4 p.m., with a mud pit, water slide, slip and slides, water balloons, squirt guns, and free hot dogs and sodas. Activities for all ages. For info call 505-286-4518.

“Architected Spaces,” a lecture at La Sala de Galisteo Arts Center, AUGUST 2 at 7 p.m. A personal look at Louis Kahn, architect. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

Free Family Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. AUGUST 4. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. For info call 505-705-0332. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

Moriarty Mini Comic Convention on AUGUST 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. $5 for ages 13 and up and free for 12 and under. For more information call 832-2513.

First-ever Moriarty Comic Con Ball, at the Moriarty Civic Center, AUGUST 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

Run, Rally & Rock, Edgewood celebration at Rich Ford in Edgewood, AUGUST 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a Business Expo booth, contact director@edgewoodchambernm.com.

Free End of Summer Splash at the Estancia Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m. AUGUST 5. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. For info call 505-705-0332.

41st Annual Cache Le Plew Mountain Man Rendezvous, AUGUST 5-12 at the Big Horn Gun Club Range in Torrance County Park. Muzzleloading rifle and pistol matches, archery contests, tomahawk and knife throwing, trail walks and more. For info call 505-281-5200.

Middle School Volleyball Skills Camp AUGUST 6-8. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Moriarty High School gym. Grades 5-8. $40.

High School Volleyball Skills Clinic AUGUST 6-8. 1-4 p.m. Moriarty High School gym. Grades 9-12. $50.

Route 66 Run-Rally-Rock Birthday Celebration for the Town of Edgewood on AUGUST 6. For more information call 760-331-7781.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, 6 p.m. AUGUST 11. Dinner and music, plus admission to the park, is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for children 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under. Reservations required. Call 505-281-7655.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on AUGUST 18 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, 6 p.m. AUGUST 25. Dinner and music, plus admission to the park, is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for children 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under. Reservations required. Call 505-281-7655.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, 6 p.m. SEPTEMBER 1. Dinner and music, plus admission to the park, is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for children 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under. Reservations required. Call 505-281-7655.

Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on SEPTEMBER 15 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Woofstock Pet Expo and Adoption Festival on SEPTEMBER 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgewood Soccer Comple. Shot clinic, adoptions, food, live music and animals. Well behaved animals on a leash are welcome. For more information contact the Town of Edgewood at (505)286-4518.

Second Annual Taste of the East Mountains at Legacy Church in Edgewood on SEPTEMBER 29. Samples of locally produced goodies. Details TBA.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on OCTOBER 20 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.