Free Family Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. JULY 20. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

West Fest Music Festival on JULY 21 from 7-10 p.m. at MMAC. A dance and celebration following the Ranch Rodeo. For more information email virturalasstnm1@gmail.com.

Walmart Wellness Day, JULY 21, with free health screenings and services to children and their families. Information on immunizations for children. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Edgewood and other participating locations.

Free well water testing on JULY 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edgewood Community Center. For more information call 505-827-2797 or visit env.nm.gov.

Movies in the Park: Showing Despicable Me 3 at Los Vecinos Community Center JULY 21. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and other comfort items. For more information call 505-314-0240.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on JULY 21 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For information contact 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

4th Annual Ranch Rodeo, Mountainair FFA on JULY 22 starting at 2 p.m. at the JP Helms Arena in Mountainair. $450 entry fee: 4 man team, first 16 teams to enter, $150 deposit required. Gate admission is $5 per carload. Goat roping: $10 per team, enter at 9 a.m. Roping starts. For more information or to enter call Eric Encinias at 505-321-9552.

“Tall Tales and Memories” on JULY 27 at 6 p.m. at Arthur Park. Enjoy hot dogs and stories about Estancia.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, JULY 27. Reservations required. Music and Arts Festival at Wildlife West Nature Park, JULY 27-28, featuring free dry camping, concerts, workshops, jamming, beer by Sierra Blanca Brewery, more. Contact 505-281-7655 for details.

Estancia Valley Friends of the NRA hosts a banquet to benefit the NRA Foundation, JULY 27 at the Moriarty Civic Center at 6 p.m. For info, 505-717-9306 or warhorse33@comcast.net.

Free Teen Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. JULY 27. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

Estancia’s Old Timers Day and All Schools EHS Reunion on JULY 28. “Disco Breakfast” at 7 a.m. at Arthur Park. Parade begins at 10 a.m. Lunch at noon at Arthur Park. Proceeds benefit the Estancia Masonic Lodge. For info call 505-384-2579.

Free Rainwater Harvesting Workshop on JULY 28 starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Crownover Residence north of Tajique. For more information call 505-384-2272 ext. 103.

Estancia Library school supply drive, AUGUST 1-24, benefitting Estancia students. Drop off pencils, mechanical pencils, folders, dividers, binders, highlighters, crayons, glue, paper, backpacks and colored pencils at the library. For info call 505-384-9655.

“Architected Spaces,” a lecture at La Sala de Galisteo Arts Center, AUGUST 2 at 7 p.m. A personal look at Louis Kahn, architect. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

Free Family Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. AUGUST 3. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

Money Matters: Series for financial wellbeing, at Bethel Community Storehouse. AUGUST 4, Credit Wise; AUGUST 25, Growing Savings; SEPTEMBER 15, Eliminating Debt; OCTOBER 13, Everyone Needs a Will. All classes held from 10 to 11 a.m. For info or to sign up, contact torrance@nmsu.edu, dberrien@nmsu.edu, or call 505-544-4333.

Moriarty Mini Comic Convention on AUGUST 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. $5 for ages 13 and up and free for 12 and under. For more information call 832-2513.

First-ever Moriarty Comic Con Ball, AUGUST 4 at the Moriarty Civic Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program. For info call 505-705-0332.

Run, Rally & Rock, Edgewood celebration at Rich Ford in Edgewood, AUGUST 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a Business Expo booth, email director@edgewoodchambernm.com.

Free End of Summer Splash at the Estancia Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m. AUGUST 5. Alcohol-free and drug-free event. For info call 505-705-0332.

41st Annual Cache Le Plew Mountain Man Rendezvous, AUGUST 5-12 at the Big Horn Gun Club Range in Torrance County Park. Muzzleloading rifle and pistol matches, archery contests, tomahawk and knife throwing, trail walks and more. For info call 505-281-5200.

Middle School Volleyball Skills Camp AUGUST 6-8. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Moriarty High School gym. Grades 5-8. $40.

High School Volleyball Skills Clinic AUGUST 6-8. 1-4 p.m. Moriarty High School gym. Grades 9-12. $50.

Library Book Sale, AUGUST 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardcover, $1 and paperbacks for 50¢. For info contact the Estancia Public Library at 505-384-9655.

Family Fun Day events at the Torrance County Fair, AUGUST 9 sponsored by East Torrance Soil & Water Conservation District: stick horse race, bean bag toss, $50 money scramble. Prizes! Starting at 2 p.m.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, 6 p.m. AUGUST 11. Dinner and music, plus admission to the park, is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for children 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under. Reservations required. Call 505-281-7655.

The Edgewood Community Library Friends used book sale, AUGUST 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn. Used books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books. For info, nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Gran Quivira Astronomy Event, AUGUST 11 from 7-11 p.m. View dark skies on the evening before the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Bring only red lights to preserve night vision and sturdy shoes. For info call 505-847-2400 or 505-847-2770.

Manzano Mountain Volunteer Sign Project, installing two new trail signs in the Manzano Mountain Wilderness Area, AUGUST 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at Fourth of July Campground. This is an all-day event, with a 4-mile uphill hike and strenuous labor. Free breakfast, pack lunch. To sign up, email will@nmwild.org. Limited spots.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on AUGUST 18 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, 6 p.m. AUGUST 25. Dinner and music, plus admission to the park, is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for children 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under. Reservations required. Call 505-281-7655.

The Edgewood Community Library Friends used book sale, AUGUST 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn. Used books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books. For info, nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Estancia Public Library after-school children’s program, and preschool storytime, with registration from AUGUST 27 to SEPTEMBER 7. Spaces limited. Free. For info call 505-384-9655.

Chuckwagon Dinner Show at Wildlife West Nature Park, 6 p.m. SEPTEMBER 1. Dinner and music, plus admission to the park, is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for children 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under. Reservations required. Call 505-281-7655.

Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on SEPTEMBER 15 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information contact 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.

Woofstock Pet Expo and Adoption Festival on SEPTEMBER 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgewood Soccer Comple. Shot clinic, adoptions, food, live music and animals. Well behaved animals on a leash are welcome. For more information contact the Town of Edgewood at (505)286-4518.

Second Annual Taste of the East Mountains at Legacy Church in Edgewood, a benefit for the East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce, on SEPTEMBER 29. Samples of locally produced goodies. Details TBA. For more, email info@eastmountainchamber.com.

Third Annual Bustin’ Clays event, benefits the Greater Edgewood Area Chamber, SEPTEMBER 29 at Founders Ranch. Team-building and networking. For info, director@edgewoodchambernm.com.

Paa-ko Fine Artists Art Show, OCTOBER 6-7 at the Paa-ko Community Center in Sandia Park, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact 505-620-0771 for info.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on OCTOBER 20 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us.