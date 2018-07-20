Challenge grant offered

to Bethel Storehouse

Bethel Community Storehouse is announcing an amazing opportunity—the Carl C. Anderson, Sr., and Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation has just issued Bethel a challenge that I am sure we can live up to. They have graciously agreed to grant us up to $5,000 in matching funds this year. All we must do is raise $5,000 in donations to qualify for the grant.

Because this is Bethel’s 31st year, we are asking for donors to donate in multiples of 31. So, 31 cents, $3.10, $31, and so on. If we could get 1,000 donations of $31 from individual donors and 10 business donors of $310, we would be over the top. So easy!

So, if Bethel Community Storehouse has ever helped you or a family member or a neighbor, or if you simply believe in the work that we do, please consider donating. We can do this, it’s neighbors helping neighbors!

If you are donating to our challenge grant and you are writing a check, please write “Challenge Grant” in the memo field. Cash donations are gratefully accepted at the store and will be kept separate from other donations. All donations are tax deductible.

Linda Smith, Executive Director

Musician celebrated

Independence Day

This is in response to the letter to the editor (“4th of July event was lacking patriotism, July 13-19, 2018) by Mary Reasor. I played music from 12:30 to 1:30 with the Edgewood Senior Center line dancers. I started with telling when and why we celebrate Independence Day.

My first song was “Americana” and the line dancers did “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Only in America.” I also wore my American Flag western shirt. I did my part being a patriot and a military veteran of 10-1/2 years.

Harvey Kimray, Edgewood