Mountainair High School’s football team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 52-0 mercy-ruled rout Sept. 14 over the visiting Ramah Mustangs. Mountainair plays at Melrose Sept. 21.

Moriarty High’s boys soccer team edged Manzano 3-2 in double-overtime at the Pintos’ Sept. 18 match in Albuquerque. The Pintos hosted Del Norte Sept. 20.

The Lady Pintos soccer squad picked up two consecutive shutout victories, blanking Belen 7-0 on Sept. 13, followed by a 9-0 blowout two days later at Bernalillo.

Moriarty football suffered its second-consecutive lopsided loss Sept. 14, falling 48-6 at Valencia. The Pintos host Capital Sept. 21.

Manzano High’s Dakota Powell connected on a touchdown pass to Jack Blankenship—both are East Mountain residents—in the Monarchs’ 29-20 loss to Volcano Vista Sept. 14 at Albuquerque’s Wilson Stadium.