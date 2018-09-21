Woofstock Pet Expo and Adoption Festival on SEPTEMBER 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgewood Soccer Comple. Shot clinic, adoptions, food, live music and animals. Well behaved animals on a leash are welcome. For more information contact the Town of Edgewood at 505-286-4518.

High Desert Riders are sponsoring a play day at the Edgewood Equestrian Arena, SEPTEMBER 22. Gates open at 9 a.m., with events starting at 10. Barrel and pole events, broom ball, dribbling, egg and spoon, more. For info contact 681-8080 or pauladinnm@gmail.com.

The Torrance County DWI Prevention Program, Torrance County Domestic Violence Program, Torrance County Office of Emergency Management, Partnership for a Healthy Torrance Community, E-Town Fitness and The Independent newspaper are sponsoring the Inaugural Suicide Awareness/Prevention 5k walk/run SEPTEMBER 22. Onsite registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the Estancia Veterans Plaza. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a Silent Walk to honor veterans who have died by suicide. The 5k will begin at 9 a.m. at Lake Arthur Park. Exhibitor space is available and lunch will be provided to participants. Registration is free. For more information, contact 505-705-0332 or tmaster@tcnm.us.

The Edgewood Community Library Friends used book sale, SEPTEMBER 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Book Barn. At the North end of the Edgewood Community Library. For info, contact Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com .

Moriarty’s annual Pinto Bean Fiesta, SEPTEMBER 22 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., in conjunction with Moriarty High School Homecoming. All ages welcome. For more information, call Brenda at 505-832-4406.

First Annual Convoy of Hope, SEPTEMBER 22, with line-up at Tractor Supply in Edgewood at 6:30 p.m., and ending at Sierra Blanca Brewery for dinner by Pizza 9, including a dessert bar. $10 entry benefits the 4th Annual Starlit Night. Hosted by Estancia Valley Hands of Hope. For info 505-267-0031 or evhandsofhope@gmail.com .

The Torrance County DWI Prevention Program and the Partnership for a Healthy Torrance Community are hosting a Mental Health First Aid Class on SEPTEMBER 24-25 at the New Mexico National DWI Memorial of Perpetual Tears in Moriarty. This 8-hour class will be held from 1-5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., respectively. Learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help. Registration is free. For info contact 505-705-0332 or tmaster@tcnm.us .

High Desert Riders equestrian group meets SEPTEMBER 25 and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Edgewood Community Center to discuss upcoming trail rides, special events and topics of interest. The public is welcome. For info, pauladinnm@gmail.com .

Second Annual Taste of the East Mountains at Legacy Church in Edgewood, a benefit for the East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce, on SEPTEMBER 29. Samples of locally produced goodies. Details TBA. For more, email info@eastmountainchamber.com.

Third Annual Bustin’ Clays event, benefits the Greater Edgewood Area Chamber, SEPTEMBER 29 at Founders Ranch. Team-building and networking. Teams of four or individuals. For info, director@edgewoodchambernm.com .

Feast of St. Francis Blessing of the Animals, OCTOBER 3 at the Church of the Holy Cross in Edgewood at 6 p.m. Children and families welcome, along with animals of all sizes. For more info contact 505-281-7722 or office@holycrossnm.org.

First Responders Appreciation Day, OCTOBER 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Mexico Propane, 2905 Route 66 West, Moriarty. Free lunch, giveaways and a show of support for the U.S. Military.

Pet Blessing OCTOBER 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Mountainside United Methodist Church in Cedar Crest. Edgewood Animal Control will be there with adoptable animals, and pet food donations are being collected for East Mountain Food Pantry. All animals are welcome. For info call 505-286-9984.

Edgewood citizen input meeting, Edgewood Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon on OCTOBER 6. Hosted by Edgewood town councilor Linda Holle to gather input. Bring ideas, questions and concerns. For info contact lholle@edgewood-nm.gov or 505-281-7460.

Paa-ko Fine Artists Art Show, OCTOBER 6-7 at the Paa-ko Community Center in Sandia Park, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact 505-620-0771 for info.

Classes on Women & Handguns start OCTOBER 10, at Torrance County Dispatch classroom, hosted by the Torrance County Sheriff’s office. Free to the women of the community. For info call 505-385-4895.

“If I’d Only Known! Beginning Genealogy Mistakes” will be held 10:30 a.m. OCTOBER 10 at the Edgewood Family History Center at the LDS Church in Edgewood. For info, edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Rock art tour at Abó Ruins OCTOBER 12 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Rock art tour is about an hour over rough, uneven terrain, followed by a family-friendly astronomy program. For info, bethany_burnett@nps.gov .

Edgewood Community Library Friends used book sale OCTOBER 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn. Used books, CDs, DVDs, audio books. For info contact nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Western Prairie Vintage Tea, OCTOBER 14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Light, sweet and savory refreshments, entertainment, vintage portrait and keepsake. Don your best vintage vintage western apparel for hat and costume contest. $20, or $18 early bird price. RSVP by Sept. 29. Benefits the Moriarty Historical Society & Museum. For info call 505-832-0839 or 505-832-2513.

Trail Work Days. Sandia Ranger District is looking for volunteers to help maintain the trails on OCTOBER 20 at 9 a.m. Trail work volunteers will be meeting at the Tijeras Ranger Station. Dress in long pants and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks. Most workdays last until 3 p.m. For more information 505-281-3304 or jmmay@fs.fed.us .

Estancia Rotary Club’s annual Punkin Chunkin, OCTOBER 20 at Cape Calabaza in Estancia, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events include a carnival, parade, pumpkin launching contests, pie eating contest and more. Benefits the Rotary Club’s scholarhip fund. For info call 505-615-7059, 505-705-5310 or 505-384-2811, or 505-238-3821.

Edgewood Celtic Games, OCTOBER 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in conjunction with the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival Association. Bonfire at 6 p.m. sponsored by Edgewood.

First Choice Community Healthcare job fair, OCTOBER 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Choice South Valley Commons.

Estancia Valley Classical Academy fundraiser with featured speaker Lt. Col. Allen B. West on “Liberty & the Value of a Constitutional Based Education,” OCTOBER 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Albuquerque. For tickets and info contact 505-200-1694 or visit evcafoundation.org.

East Mountain Progressives meet OCTOBER 20 at 2 p.m. at Arby’s in Moriarty. For info call Andrew Homer at 505-459-6236.

A 12-week session, Your Whole Life, starts OCTOBER 23 at Mountainside United Methodist Church. Christ-centered program to help develop a healthier relationship with food. For info contact 505-286-9984 or revlindam94@gmail.com .

“Be a Family History Detective – Simple Ways to Back Up Your Research,” genealogy class at 10:30 a.m. OCTOBER 24 at the Edgewood Family History Center at the LDS Church in Edgewood. For info, edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .

Edgewood Community Library Friends used book sale OCTOBER 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Barn. Used books, CDs, DVDs, audio books. For info contact nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Trunk or Treat, OCTOBER 31 at Happy Trails RV Campground in Moriarty, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. For info call 505-803-9657.

East Torrance Soil & Water Conservation District’s 75th Anniversary and annual meeting, NOVEMBER 10 at 5 p.m. at 701 10th Street in Estancia.