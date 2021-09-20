The Moriarty Mini Comic Convention (MMCC) is looking for local artists, from the East Mountains and Estancia Valley, to submit art for its 4th Annual Art Contest.

The winner will have their art featured at the next convention and will be used in the 2022 promotional material including flyers, banners, ads and online content.

Submissions are free. Artists must email their entry to moriartyminicon@gmail.com. Entries need to be formatted as a PDF, JPEG or PNG file. The contest is all ages.

The images must be “family-friendly,” incorporate an image inspired by the logo of the Comicon: a dragon with books and be original artwork.

Submissions are due by Sept. 30 by 5 p.m. The winner will be announced on Oct. 8 via email.

The MMCC is run by the Friends of the Moriarty Public Library group and the art contest will be judged by them.

For questions about entries or for more information contact Nikki Sedillo at 505-264-7470. The Moriarty Public Library does not accept donations for the MMCC and cannot answer questions about the event as they are not the hosts.

The MMCC is also updating their social media platforms with information about the contest. The application is also available online on Facebook.