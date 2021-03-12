Torrance County Fire Chief Don Dirks said there were three grass fires in the last week. The Cabo Wind Farm lost over 1450 acres burning only the field. He said there were a couple of structures to protect but they were not damaged by the fire. There were two grass fires along Interstate 40 not far from Clines Corners, one field lost 4 ½ acres and another lost 1 ½ acres. In both cases the response time of the fire department was under 15 minutes and they had full containment very quickly said Dirk.

He said there was a structure fire on Mar. 8 in McIntosh. An abandoned building was burned down and they think someone camping in the building might have be the source of the fire. He said the structure was a total loss, making the cause hard to assess but there appeared to be a wood burning stove and wood pile. No one was hurt. He said the county remains in “high” fire danger levels.

Mountainair Forest Ranger Ernest Taylor said there were no fires to report in his area in the last week. And the area remains in “moderate” fire danger levels.

Sandia Ranger District also remains in “moderate” fire danger levels.

On Mar. 10 the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning went out across the entire state due to high winds and low relative humidity.