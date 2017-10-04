Abraham Feliciano Nunez 1981 – 2017

Abraham Feliciano Nunez, 36, of Manzano, has gone to live in eternity with his Lord and Savior Sept. 25. Abraham, born Jan. 22, 1981, loving son of Feliciano and Angela Nunez, was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Juan Salomon Nunez and Desideria Nunez; and maternal grandparents, Alfonso and Helen Lopez. He is survived by his parents; brother, Juan Salomon Nunez; partner, Ashley Torrez; brother, Santiago Nunez; sister, Arianna Moon and husband Hunter; nieces and nephews, Amelia Quintana, Ezaiah Nunez, Aayana Nunez, Myla and Jade Moon, Noah Torrez, Elena and Esperanza Nunez; as well as uncles, aunts and various close cousins and friends; and his Godchildren, Aliyah Padilla and Gabriel Padilla, for whom he held a very special place in his heart. Abraham was a loving, kind hearted, simple man who shared his love with all he met. He was like a second dad to his nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by all. He has left a hole in our hearts, however, we vow to celebrate his life and long for the day we will be reunited. A funeral service was held at Our Lady of Sorrows in Manzano. The Rosary was recited Oct. 2; celebration of Mass was Oct. 3, with Father Olona officiating. Interment will happen at a later date in the Compo Santo Cemetery in Manzano. Pallbearers were Juan Salomon Nunez, Santiago Nunez, Jeremy LaJeunesse, Estevan Nunez, Edward Padilla, Gabriel Trujillo, Evan Miranda and Josiah Padilla. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Chavez, Larz Zamora and Gabriel Padilla.

