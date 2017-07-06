Accident starts vehicle fire in Tijeras

A fire broke out Monday afternoon after a collision between a car and truck left the truck engulfed in flames, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s department.

The fire moved into brush near Interstate 40 on North 14, which was closed for a few hours as emergency responders battled the blaze, which was quickly extinguished. Firefighters “conduct[ed] limited evacuations in the area,” according to a press release.

The fire was held to a few acres before it was put out.