East Mountain High School’s volleyball team had an easy time securing its first victory of the season March 13 at home over the Cuba Lady Rams.

After getting swept 3-0 in their first three matches, including a first-ever regular season defeat at Moriarty on March 9 followed by a loss to Bosque School in their home opener two nights later, the Lady Timberwolves had no trouble sweeping the Lady Rams 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-16).

“Basically what Moriarty did to us we did to Cuba,” East Mountain head coach and athletic director Kasi Giovenco said. “Cuba never had a lead.”

Giovenco said the team jumped out in front in each set and never let up.

“They played well, they communicated, it was great to see the energy,” Giovenco said. “It’s a good feeling, it was at home, it was good for the girls.”

That energy was a little lacking in each of East Mountain’s first three matchups.

Giovenco said the Lady Timberwolves had not been playing to their full potential, which was evident in East Mountain’s March 11 home opener at Sandia Park’s Vista Grande Community Center gym—the first team competition of any kind at the community center in a year.

Just as they had done at Moriarty, the Lady T’Wolves kept the score close at the beginning of each set only to dig themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of.

In the first set, East Mountain trailed by a point when Bosque went on an 8-0 run on the way to a 25-16 win.

In Set 2, the Lady T’Wolves trailed 4-3 when Bosque put together a 7-0 run to push ahead 11-3. East Mountain managed to pull within 3 points at 17-14 and 18-15 before the Lady Bobcats finished the set with a 25-16 win.

The Lady T’Wolves kept the score close at the beginning of the final set, trailing 10-9 before the Bobcats produced a 9-0 surge on their way to winning 25-12.

“They seemed rushed, it just seemed like they weren’t taking that exhale moment,” Giovenco said about her players after the loss.

Giovenco noted that it was great for the team to finally play a match on its home court, and the JV squad won a come-from-behind nail-biter in five sets—the last set going to 18-16.

“I was ecstatic, I was just excited for the girls to be back in our gym, it was a surreal feeling.”