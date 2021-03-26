An agricultural farm swap will take place on April 3 at the Route 66 Trading Post in Moriarty from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the spirit of pre-pandemic poultry swaps, Caitlin Odom from Lee’s Little Critters is revamping the swap to include all agriculture and has established two regular locations.

“Really if you have wares to sell, make your own soaps, baking, etc. and want to come set up feel free to do so,” said Odom. Adding, “It is free to set up, no cover charge or anything. The main thing is come and have fun and look around and hopefully we continue to grow.”

She said since this is just the beginning they don’t have an exact schedule with times and dates. For now she said, the group will try to meet at County Line Feed or Route 66 Trading Post, both in Moriarty.

She said they are going to try to establish a regular Saturday swap at County Line Feed and a regular Sunday swap at the Route 66 Trading Post.

Odom said they usually have pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, and quail available for sale or trade at the swaps and come spring they are hoping to get turkey and peafowl.

People who want to participate do not have to reach out to Odom, even as vendors, but she said anyone with questions can get in touch with her on social media or call her at 505-362-0429.

Odom said the weekly locations and times will be announced on social nmedia in various groups including, East Mountain 411, Pets & Farm: EM411, NM Poultry Swaps and Info, New Mexico Poultry and Farm Animal Swap, and New Mexico Poultry/Farm Swap.

Lee’s Little Critters is Odom’s family farm that they are in the process of restarting. She said it started years ago with Odom’s boyfriend’s mom who used to keep show goats.

Odom said she handles the computer stuff and the people side of the business, as well as communications and scheduling.

“We as a family go and do the swaps; my boyfriend, his two kids, aged 9 and 11 and myself. We are just beginning to get going, so it’s not a full-time business, more of a side hobby at this moment,” she said.

Odom said they wanted to get the swap going again out in the East Mountains so the community has another “fun outlet for their animal husbandry.”