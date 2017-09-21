Albert Matthew Pino 1962 – 2017

Albert Matthew Pino, 55, passed away Sept. 9 in Albuquerque. He was born April 5, 1962 in Albuquerque, to Rosalio Pino and Ermalina Carrillo. Albert loved fishing and enjoyed spending time with his children. He was always laughing and was a true family man. He was known as a jack of all trades, yet a master of none. Albert was a baptized Catholic and a longtime resident of New Mexico. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Rosalio Pino; four brothers, Christopher, Stephen, Andrew and Ross; and father-in-law and dear friend, Juan Chavez. Albert is survived by his wife, R.C. Pino of Albuquerque; son, A.J. Pino of Albuquerque; daughter, Samantha Realyvazquez and husband Alejandro Sr. of Rio Rancho; grandson, Alejandro Realyvazquez Jr.; brother Orlando Pino and wife Bernadette; sisters, Johana Basquez and Barbara Vigil and Mother, Ermalina Pino. A funeral service was held Sept. 15 at the San Martin de Pores Catholic Church in Albuquerque. The Rosary was recited at 10:30 a.m. with the Celebration of Mass to following. Interment was at the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Albuquerque. Pallbearers were Raymond Martinez, Antonio Sierra, Kyle Hidalgo, Stephen Pino, Orlando Pino Jr., Devon Pino and Able Alvarez. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Chavez, Danny Chavez and Frank Chavez.

