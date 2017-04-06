Alberto Estrada Perez 1949 – 2017

Alberto Estrada Perez, 67, passed away on April 3 in Estancia. He was born on May 27, 1949, to the late Reymundo and Maria del Refujio Perez Estrada in El Jagüey, Mexico. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Alicia Estrada Perez and Beatris Estrada Perez. Alberto is survived by his beloved wife, Evangelina Olivas de Estrada of Estancia; sons, Javier Estrada Olivas of El Jagüey, Mexico, Hector C. and Erika Estrada Olivas of Estancia, and Alberto and Christina Estrada Olivas of Estancia; daughters, Maria del Refujio Estrada Olivas and Ezequiel, of Denver, Colo., Lidia Estrada Olivas and Victor, of El Jagüey, Mexico and Flor Judith Estrada Olivas and Espiridion, of Estancia; brother, Carlos Estrada Perez; sisters, Cruz Estrada Perez, Romelia Estrada Perez, Lilia Estrada Perez, Luz Estrada Perez, Irene Estrada Perez, Sulema Estrada Perez, Maria Estrada Perez and Magdalena Estrada Perez; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited April 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Estancia. The Celebration of Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Alberto Estrada, Hector C. Estrada, Tito Estrada, Ezequiel Sausedo, Espiridion Carreon and Ezequiel Sausedo Estrada. Honorary pallbearers are Victor Ramirez, Javier Estrada, Javier Estrada Villareal and Carlos Estrada. Interment will be at the Estancia Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris-Hanlon Mortuary.