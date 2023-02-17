An alert resident of Gran Quivira Road knew something was amiss when he saw his neighbor’s pickup truck traveling down the road being towed by two persons and a truck he’d never seen before. On January 31, at approximately 5:41 pm, just as dark was setting in, the neighbor called 911 to report that he believed his neighbor’s truck was being stolen.

Although law enforcement does not recommend intervening, this resident did. According to the Torrance County Sheriff’s Department, the neighbor confronted the thieves when they stopped to adjust the dolly they were using to haul the truck away. When they told him they had purchased the truck from the owner, the neighbor knew that was a lie because, as a good neighbor who looks out for others knows, the owner had lived out of state for some time.

The alert neighbor used his phone to take a picture of the offenders and call deputies. The men, meanwhile, dropped the dolly and stolen truck and fled down the road. Deputies soon found the truck abandoned with a flat tire and tried to follow the offenders in the dark through nearby fields with a drone and night vision equipment but were unable to to find them.

But the offenders didn’t get away that easily. Deputies reviewed the neighbor’s cell phone photo of the offenders and quickly recognized one as a 21-year old Mountainair man with a history of minor arrests in Moriarty magistrate court.

As deputies were looking for the man the next morning they got another stroke of good luck from a different neighbor. A man called 911 to report that he had just seen someone pick up two persons along Torrance Road nearby and they were headed north towards Willard. Deputies intercepted the vehicle on its way to Willard and found their suspect and a woman who were both transported to the sheriff’s office for investigation.

As it turned out, the stolen pickup truck from the night before was also full of someone’s personal property that deputies suspected had been taken in a burglary. Deputies soon traced it to a burglary in Corona in nearby Lincoln County. Lincoln and Torrance County deputies connected the dots and, with the help of the female suspect who admitted to the Corona burglary, were able to charge both suspects for their roles in the two-county crime spree.

The incident is a good reminder to get to know your neighbors.