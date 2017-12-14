Hot Topics

Amber “The Bully” Brown defeats Simpson

Posted By: Editor December 14, 2017

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Moriarty’s Amber “The Bully” Brown beat what she called “a tough opponent” from Texas, Tessa Simpson, in Kansas City, Mo.—in 50 seconds. Her record is 7 wins and 4 losses. The victory came after three back-to-back losses. Brown owns Elevation Fitness in Moriarty with her husband, where the pair offers kickboxing and other workouts for all fitness levels. Photo courtesy of Amber Brown.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Amber “The Bully” Brown defeats Simpson"

Leave a comment