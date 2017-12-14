Amber “The Bully” Brown defeats Simpson

Posted By: Editor
December 14, 2017
Moriarty’s Amber “The Bully” Brown beat what she called “a tough opponent” from Texas, Tessa Simpson, in Kansas City, Mo.—in 50 seconds. Her record is 7 wins and 4 losses. The victory came after three back-to-back losses. Brown owns Elevation Fitness in Moriarty with her husband, where the pair offers kickboxing and other workouts for all fitness levels. Photo courtesy of Amber Brown.
