EDITED TO ADD UPDATE:

A letter from Attorney General Hector Balderas April 11 says that Edgewood’s Planning and Zoning Commission likely violated the state Open Meetings Act in September, recommending that the town re-vote on the issue.

That September meeting was several hours long, recessing after midnight and reconvening the next day before unanimously approving amendments to the Campbell Ranch Master Plan.

Appeals of that approval are scheduled to be heard by the town Commission on April 12.

At an hours-long meeting last September, Edgewood’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amended Campbell Ranch Master Plan; an appeal on that decision will be heard by the town commission April 12.

The appeal was made on behalf of the San Pedro Creek Estates Homeowners Association, “based on seven procedural errors and/or abuses of discretion made by the Edgewood Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission in making its decision to approve the amended Master Plan for the Campbell Ranch subdivision,” according to the appeal.

That document says that there are contradictions between the amended Master Plan and existing town ordinances; that it relies on 20-year old ordinances that are no longer in effect; and that the San Pedro Creek Estates Homeowners Association should have been notified as abutting property owners; among other alleged errors.

The “abuses of discretion” by the planning and zoning commission in September, according to the appeal include “conflicting definitions of Zoning not considered” in the decision and the commission failing to use its discretion to emphasize current ordinances.

Edgewood has jurisdiction over part of the Campbell Ranch master plan area, which extends into Bernalillo and Sandoval counties as well, after a controversial annexation of Campbell Ranch not long after the town’s incorporation in 1999.

The amended Master Plan gives no development rights to Campbell Ranch, which sought and received several changes to its 20-year-old concept—which in its new form would develop clusters of housing on small lots surrounded by shared open space, including medium-range housing price points.

Concerns voiced by the community had to do with the size of the development at full buildout, which Campbell CEO Robert Gately estimated would take 10 to 20 years.

The master plan shows four villages plus commercial areas, with a total of 4,000 dwellings. Three of those villages are within Edgewood’s municipal boundaries, while one is in Bernalillo County. It previously had two golf courses, but one was removed in the amendment in favor of increased open space.

The big change is the creation of a process by which Campbell can sell parcels of 50 acres or more to a developer. That developer would then approach Edgewood’s planning and zoning commission at the point of subdivision for approval to start building.

Bernalillo County has also expressed concerns about water, the age of the traffic study, the status of agreements for fire and law enforcement protection, water demand and potential impact on San Pedro Creek, water conservation and wastewater treatment.

A group called Deep Well Protest was started in 2010 to challenge Campbell Ranch’s application to dig very deep wells, in a bid that ultimately failed to produce the potable water needed for the master-planned development.

Now, a group called the East Mountains Protection Action Coalition has formed to take action “to minimize the adverse impacts of irresponsible development.” The group also appealed the Sept. 28 decision of Edgewood’s planning and zoning commission.

According to the group’s website, theempac.org, “If enacted, the Campbell Ranch Master Plan represents a wholesale change in the character of the East Mountains.”

In its appeal, the group said, “We specifically request that the Town of Edgewood overturn the P&Z approval of the Campbell Ranch Master Plan and require a new Master Plan be submitted based on current environmental conditions which meets all current Town of Edgewood, County, State, Federal Ordinances, Statutes and Law. We are also requesting a hearing be held in a forum where Appeal information can be presented to the public.”

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the town’s commission chambers, and livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page.