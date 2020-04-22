updated April 15 – 01:00 PM We are in Fire Season! CAMPFIRE BAN ON ALL NATIONAL FOREST LANDS IN NEW MEXICO

Beginning April 15, until further notice, igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire will be prohibited on all national forests in New Mexico. There are no prescribed fires or active wildfires in our region at this time

RED FLAG: none in effect at this time FIRE WEATHER WARNINGS/WATCHES [ here ] Map of current weather warnings and alerts: [here]

Active Wildfires & Rx Burns: No active wildfires in our area at this time. Smoke from prescribed burns or fires elsewhere in New Mexico may occasionally be noticed, depending upon wind conditions. Recent Wildfires & Rx Burns Within the Region:

Date Name Location Acreage Cause: Status Apr 09 Colorado 34 37.0, -106 23.3 under 3 ac Cause: ? controlled Mar 20 el Cabo near Willard approx 53 acres wildfire contained 3/20

Bans, Restrictions, and Closures:

Many land management jurisdictions post copies of their ban, restriction or closure notices on one or both of these online resources: firerestrictions.us [ here } or New Mexico Fire Information [ here ]. Active notices within our region include the following:

Burn Bans:

Stage 1 Restrictions: none

Stage 2 Restrictions: none

Closures (Stage 3 Restrictions) : none

: none Restrictions:

EXTREME :

: VERY HIGH: :

: HIGH:

MODERATE: Sandia & Mountainair Ranger Districts; NM State Forestry; Santa Fe County :

: LOW:

Drought:

New Mexico drought information/maps [ here ].

NWS “Weekly Weather Briefing” (Mondays):

issued by Albuquerque Weather Forecast Office, NWS [ here ].

Definitions of Many Wildfire Terms are [ here ]