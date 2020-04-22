updated April 15 – 01:00 PM We are in Fire Season! CAMPFIRE BAN ON ALL NATIONAL FOREST LANDS IN NEW MEXICO

 

Beginning April 15, until further notice, igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire will be prohibited on all national forests in New Mexico. There are no prescribed fires or active wildfires in our region at this time    

  RED FLAG: none in effect at this time FIRE WEATHER WARNINGS/WATCHES [ here ] Map of current weather warnings and alerts: [here]

 

 

Active Wildfires & Rx Burns:  No active wildfires in our area at this time. Smoke from prescribed burns or fires elsewhere in New Mexico may occasionally be noticed, depending upon wind conditions. Recent Wildfires & Rx Burns Within the Region:      

DateNameLocationAcreageCause:Status
Apr 09Colorado34 37.0, -106 23.3under 3 acCause: ?controlled
Mar 20el Cabonear Willardapprox 53 acreswildfirecontained 3/20

 

 

Bans, Restrictions, and Closures:

Many land management jurisdictions post copies of their ban, restriction or closure notices on one or both of these online resources: firerestrictions.us [ here } or New Mexico Fire Information [ here ]. Active notices within our region include the following:

  • Burn Bans:
  • Stage 1 Restrictions: none
  • Stage 2 Restrictions: none
  • Closures (Stage 3 Restrictions): none
  • Restrictions:
  • EXTREME :
  • VERY HIGH:  :
  • HIGH: 
  • MODERATE: Sandia & Mountainair Ranger Districts; NM State Forestry; Santa Fe County:
  • LOW:
Drought:

New Mexico drought information/maps   [ here ].

 

NWS “Weekly Weather Briefing” (Mondays):

issued by Albuquerque Weather Forecast Office, NWS [ here ].

Definitions of Many Wildfire Terms are [ here ]

 

