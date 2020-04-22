updated April 15 – 01:00 PM We are in Fire Season! CAMPFIRE BAN ON ALL NATIONAL FOREST LANDS IN NEW MEXICO
Beginning April 15, until further notice, igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire will be prohibited on all national forests in New Mexico. There are no prescribed fires or active wildfires in our region at this time
RED FLAG: none in effect at this time FIRE WEATHER WARNINGS/WATCHES [ here ] Map of current weather warnings and alerts: [here]
Active Wildfires & Rx Burns: No active wildfires in our area at this time. Smoke from prescribed burns or fires elsewhere in New Mexico may occasionally be noticed, depending upon wind conditions. Recent Wildfires & Rx Burns Within the Region:
|Date
|Name
|Location
|Acreage
|Cause:
|Status
|Apr 09
|Colorado
|34 37.0, -106 23.3
|under 3 ac
|Cause: ?
|controlled
|Mar 20
|el Cabo
|near Willard
|approx 53 acres
|wildfire
|contained 3/20
Bans, Restrictions, and Closures:
Many land management jurisdictions post copies of their ban, restriction or closure notices on one or both of these online resources: firerestrictions.us [ here } or New Mexico Fire Information [ here ]. Active notices within our region include the following:
- Burn Bans:
- Stage 1 Restrictions: none
- Stage 2 Restrictions: none
- Closures (Stage 3 Restrictions): none
- Restrictions:
- EXTREME :
- VERY HIGH: :
- HIGH:
- MODERATE: Sandia & Mountainair Ranger Districts; NM State Forestry; Santa Fe County:
- LOW:
Drought:
New Mexico drought information/maps [ here ].
NWS “Weekly Weather Briefing” (Mondays):
issued by Albuquerque Weather Forecast Office, NWS [ here ].
Definitions of Many Wildfire Terms are [ here ]