A taste of winter is in store for the East Mountains, especially Saturday night and Sunday. High pressure will bring sunny and mild weather across the area on Friday. An area of low pressure will drop from the Great Basin into Arizona on Saturday and strengthen as it moves across New Mexico.

At the same time a backdoor cold front will surge south and west from the High Plains of Colorado through eastern New Mexico and through Tijeras Canyon late Friday. The combination of the low pressure system and backdoor cold front will result in a chance of precipitation starting Saturday afternoon with chances continuing through Sunday.

Edgewood, Moriarty and the Estancia Valley will be sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s on Friday. On Saturday there will be a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. It will be breezy with an east wind. On Saturday night rain showers will turn to snow showers after midnight with low temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. It will continue to be breezy with an east wind. Chances of snow showers will continue on Sunday with high temperatures around 50. There could be around an inch of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

For Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s. On Saturday there will be a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower 50s. It will be breezy with an east wind. On Saturday night rain showers will turn to snow showers around midnight with low temperatures in the upper 20s. It will continue to be breezy with an east wind. Chances of snow showers will continue on Sunday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. There could be up to a couple of inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

For the latest information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.