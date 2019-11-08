Area high school runners qualify for cross country state championships

On the heels of strong performances at their district cross country meets, six members of the East Mountain High School girls team and several other area distance runners qualified for the cross country state championships, Nov. 9 at Rio Rancho High School.

All the runners on the top three teams at their respective district meets qualify for the state championships. In addition to the qualifying teams, the remaining top three individual runners not on the top three teams also qualify.

Moriarty’s Domniarre “Mimi” Notah at the finish line. Photo by Ger Demarest.

East Mountain’s Marissa Case finished third and Jessie Leibold finished 13th in the girls race at the District 5-3A meet Nov. 1 in Cuba to help lift their team to a third-place finish. Case and Leibold will be joined in the Class 3A state championship race by teammates Emma Needle, Ashley Sesnie, Natalya Villescas, and Ciara Wright.

None of the East Mountain boys qualified for state.

Moriarty High School hosted its District 2-4A meet Nov. 1 at Edgewood Middle School with four runners—two girls and two boys—qualifying for the Class 4A championships. On the Moriarty girls team, senior Domniarre “Mimi” Notah qualified for state with a 12th-place finish in the girls district race.

“I wanted to have the best time of my whole season,” Notah said.

Moriarty’s Chelsea Stiverson, who ran the district race with strep throat, also qualified for state.

On the Moriarty boys’ side, Ovedio Lujan and Romello Dominguez qualified.

Moriarty’s Ovedio Lujan at the finish line. Photo by Ger Demarest.

“It’s the best meet I’ve had all year,” Lujan said.

Estancia High’s Alana Sosa and Lars Pottle, and Estancia eighth-grader Raul Garcia qualified for the Class 1A-2A state championships.

Manzano High senior and East Mountain resident Abby Clark qualified for the girls 5A state championship race.

The state championships consist of boys and girls races in four different classes: 1A-2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A. The championships kick off at 9:30 a.m. beginning with the Class 3A girls race.