“Toes on three! One-two-three TOES!” Moriarty High School’s boys soccer team’s pregame chant rang out loud and clear just before the Pintos’ Aug. 18 home opener against Artesia.

The 2022 high school soccer campaign is underway as Moriarty’s boys and Manzano’s boys and girls played their season openers this week.

Moriarty’s and East Mountain’s girls play their season openers today, and East Mountain’s boys get rolling Aug. 23.

The Moriarty boys kicked off their season Aug. 16 with a 4-0 loss on the road at Santa Fe Prep. The Pintos followed their season-opening defeat with a 3-1 loss at home against the Artesia Bulldogs.

Artesia came out very aggressive and scored a goal two minutes into the first half. The Bulldogs continued attacking and scored their second goal in the 28th minute.

Moriarty defended well and got several saves from goalkeeper Isaac Dominguez, but didn’t take a shot on Artesia’s goal until the final minute of the first half—and it was saved by Artesia’s goalkeeper.

The Pintos changed their approach in the second half and got on the board in the 41st minute with a goal by James Bentley.

But Artesia added another goal in the 54th and held on for the win.

“We played much better in the second half,” Moriarty boys head coach Jordan Allcorn said.

Allcorn said the Pintos have a lot of things they need to work on, and at this point, he is “just trying to put the puzzle together,” but he thinks the team will be competitive.

“I think we’ll just have to take it game by game and see what happens,” he said.

The Moriarty girls team kicks off its season Aug. 19 at the Socorro tournament. The Lady Pintos face Silver in the tournament opener, followed by host Socorro.

Moriarty girls head coach Val Luker said the team has some new girls who have never played soccer before, but there are eight returning players from last year’s squad.

“We’ve got girls that are working hard and they’re willing, so there’s a lot you can do with willing,” Luker said.

Luker said she’s “very hopeful” for the season and is looking forward to starting with a tournament—where the team will play a minimum of three games in two days.

“That’s gonna be key, to just hit it hard right out of the gate at that tournament, get everybody acclimated,” Luker said.

East Mountain’s girls squad gets rolling Aug. 19 at the Taos tournament. The Lady Timberwolves have a new skipper at the helm—Jason Burnette, who was last year’s assistant coach. Burnette replaces John Sabrowski, who left after last season.

Burnett said his team has “quite a few new faces,” but the Lady T’Wolves had a solid offseason, including summer workouts that were “really productive.”

East Mountain lost five starting seniors from last year’s team who were All-District players—two of them made the All-State team.

“There’s a lot of talent and leadership that’s no longer here,” Burnette said, adding that the team’s lone senior, Amber Pino, is ready to step up, and the Lady T’Wolves’ goal is “to play fundamentally sound, possession-based soccer.”

“Personally, I just wanna have the most fun I can have this season,” Pino said. “I’m ready to get going.”

The East Mountain boys squad’s season opener is Aug. 23 at Ruidoso.

Manzano’s Lady Monarchs won their Aug. 16 season opener, outlasting Del Norte 5-4.

Manzano’s boys squad lost its season opener on Aug. 16 to West Mesa 7-1. The Monarchs hosted Sandia Aug. 18.