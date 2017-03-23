Area track and field competitors shine at Moriarty Qualifier

Several track and field contenders from three area high schools turned in top-flight performances at last Saturday’s Moriarty Qualifying meet.

The winners were: Moriarty’s Chloe Rector in the girls 100-meter hurdles, and the 300-meter hurdles with a state-qualifying time; Vanessa Forrest in the girls long jump, a state-qualifier; Brian Barnes, boys shot put; Alyssa Sauter in the girls pole vault, state qualifier; Aaron Murphy, boys pole vault, state qualifier. Moriarty also took first with a state-qualifying time in the girls 4x100m relay.

East Mountain’s Isiah Padilla claimed both the boys 1600m and 800m races with state-qualifying times. Rubie Trotter took the girls 3,200m distance race; Aubri Wrye, the girls 1,600m; East Mountain won both the girls 4x400m relay, and the girls medley relay.

Estancia’s Drayton Oberg won the boys javelin with a state-qualifying throw; Jaimey Fastnacht qualified for state in the girls 3,200m;

Anita Ortiz qualified for state in the girls triple jump.