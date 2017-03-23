Hot Topics
Area track and field competitors shine at Moriarty Qualifier

Estancia's Jaimey Fastnacht running elbow to elbow with East Mountain's Atanah Shannon during last Saturday's Moriarty Quad. Photo by G. Demarest.

Thursday, March 23, 2017
By G. Demarest

Moriarty’s Chloe Rector lunging past the finish line in first place during last Saturday’s Moriarty Quad track and field meet. At left is Estancia’s Marisa Luna; in the center is East Mountain’s Kayra Viezcas. Photo by G. Demarest.

Several track and field contenders from three area high schools turned in top-flight performances at last Saturday’s Moriarty Qualifying meet.

The winners were: Moriarty’s Chloe Rector in the girls 100-meter hurdles, and the 300-meter hurdles with a state-qualifying time; Vanessa Forrest in the girls long jump, a state-qualifier; Brian Barnes, boys shot put; Alyssa Sauter in the girls pole vault, state qualifier; Aaron Murphy, boys pole vault, state qualifier. Moriarty also took first with a state-qualifying time in the girls 4x100m relay.

East Mountain’s Isiah Padilla claimed both the boys 1600m and 800m races with state-qualifying times. Rubie Trotter took the girls 3,200m distance race; Aubri Wrye, the girls 1,600m; East Mountain won both the girls 4x400m relay, and the girls medley relay.

Estancia’s Drayton Oberg won the boys javelin with a state-qualifying throw; Jaimey Fastnacht qualified for state in the girls 3,200m;

Anita Ortiz qualified for state in the girls triple jump.

