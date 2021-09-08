A man considered armed and dangerous by police remains at large.

A routine patrol Aug. 30 led to a chase, a crash into a fence, and a man shooting at Edgewood police.

Edgewood Police Chief Darrell Sanchez said it started when an officer conducting patrols at Smith’s on Aug. 30 ran the plate on a “suspicious vehicle” which didn’t match. The officer “caught up with the vehicle on 66,” Sanchez said, adding that the vehicle then took an “abrupt right” after turning onto Skyline Drive, and crashed into a fence.

According to the criminal complaint, “the driver turned and fired one round at [the Edgewood police officer] before turning to flee.”

The two other people in the car “were both detained for investigation and later released,” the press release said.

The next day, an arrest warrant was issued for Gerald Nieto, age 39, charging him with aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon; evading or obstructing an officer; and improper use of evidence of registration. “A search warrant was served at Mr. Nieto’s residence with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release says. “Mr. Nieto was not located at the residence and remains at large. Mr. Nieto is to be considered armed and dangerous.”

A search of nmcourts.gov for Nieto shows charges including aggravated DWI and resisting an officer; destruction of public parks; failure to use a seatbelt, patronizing prostitutes, speeding, driving on a suspended or revoked license, shoplifting, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, and failure to pay child support, with cases dating back to 2006 and with the most recent charges dating from March this year.

Anyone who might have information on the suspect is asked to contact the Edgewood Police Department at 505-428-3710.

“We are following up,” Sanchez said. “We’ve been receiving leads since we released the press release and wanted poster. We’re following up with the other agencies assisting with the case.”