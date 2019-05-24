‘Ballad of Placida Romero’ is topic of free history talk

The East Mountain Historical Society will host a free public talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, as Bob Roland of the Cibola County Historical Society presents “The Ballad of Placida Romero.”

The true story is that Placida Romero’s husband and his ranching partner were killed by Nana during the Apache’s last raid into New Mexico in the summer of 1881. This occurred at their sheep ranch, approximately 30 miles southeast of Grants. Placida was taken captive and subsequently taken all the way to an Apache Rancheria in Mexico after many battles with pursuing Buffalo Soldiers. After almost two months, Placida escaped and eventually was repatriated with her family in Cubero, N.M.

The talk is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Tijeras and is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Please note that unlike previous EMHS talks, this will happen on a Saturday, and is scheduled at Senior Center just west of the historic little church in Tijeras where the society normally holds its events. Because the East Mountain Library will be open, those attending should park their vehicles at the Senior Center and not at the library.

Aulton E. “Bob” Roland, the presenter, has spent most of his life in New Mexico after his family arrived in 1949 in Albuquerque, where he attended the public schools. He now lives with his wife, Nelcine, in Grants. This story from Cibola County was originally published in the New Mexico Historical Review in 2011 and a book length version is scheduled for publication in the Spring of 2020.

Please visit eastmountainhistory.org for information about the East Mountain Historical Society.

