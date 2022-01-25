Edgewood held a special meeting this week and unanimously approved a liquor license application for a taproom to open in town, next door to the old town hall on Route 66.

The application was from Replay, LLC, doing business in Edgewood as Juno, according to managing partner Jason Marks, who spoke to the commission about his plans for the space.

Replay has a location in downtown Albuquerque, which is where the brewery is, Marks said, explaining that the liquor license would allow them to fill kegs in Albuquerque for consumption in Edgewood. It allows onsite consumption, and patrons can take home “the equivalent of a beer doggy bag,” he said. No package liquor sales are allowed.

It also allows them to serve cocktails, provided the liquor comes from small distilleries in New Mexico, he said.

The establishment also plans to sell cider and soft drinks.

About a dozen people attended the meeting in person or online; the public hearing on the application, which got no comment from the public. Marks said the owner of the building is connecting it to the town sewer system.

“We are very excited to be developing our taproom here in Edgewood,” Marks told the commission. He said proximity to Albuquerque and the freeway were both attractive, and said the company was looking for an “underserved market.”

“Before we even did the research we thought of Edgewood,” Marks said, adding that he had been in the area “working with folks in Moriarty.” An attorney, Marks represents the Estancia Valley Economic Development Association, or EVEDA.

The bar will occupy the larger half of the building that used to be Undercar Auto, and it will keep at least two of the garage bay doors, adding windows and using them to open the inside space to the patio. Renovations are underway, with a target of late February to be finished; Marks said it may not be possible to hit that target, anticipating being open in March.

Plans include a limited kitchen, serving “bar food” like sandwiches, appetizer boards or charcuterie. Marks said that part of what he plans is to see what Edgewood wants.

Plans also include live music and dancing, or other entertainment, he said.

Commissioners had questions for Marks in the quasi-judicial hearing, which means the commission acts almost as a courtroom, with sworn testimony.

Mayor Audrey Jaramillo asked about security. Marks said there would be security cameras and other measures taken, like making sure there is always more than one employee there. “We have a policy of not having a single employee, and … we’re not the kind of bar that needs a bouncer, we’re not attracting that kind of crowd,” he said.

After taking questions and closing the public hearing, Jaramillo made a motion to approve the license, seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Powers.

Commissioner Phil Anaya offered a friendly amendment that was rejected after discussion, that would have required the business to keep its septic system as a “grease trap” or pretreatment before that effluent went into the town wastewater treatment system.

Anaya withdrew his motion and said he would ask the applicant to check on it, to which Marks assented.

The license application now goes back to the N.M. Regulation & Licensing Department.