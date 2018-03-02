Bears win district, get No. 2 seed for state

Estancia High School’s boys basketball team won the District 6-3A title by cruising to an 88-57 victory last Saturday over the visiting Cuba Rams. After finishing with a 26-1 overall record and going undefeated in district play—the best record for the team in more than a decade—the Bears earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Class 3A state tournament. The Bears will host the No. 15 Dulce Hawks in the opening round of the state tournament March 3 at 6 p.m.