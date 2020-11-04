With all 608 precincts are fully reporting, Bernalillo County had a turnout of 70.61% of registered voters, as 448,784 voters cast their ballots in the general election.

In Bernalillo County, incumbent and Democrat Linda Stover ran unopposed for County Clerk, getting 207,590 votes.

The County Treasurer’s race was unopposed, in which Democrat Nancy Marie Bearce got 201,141 votes.

Two of the County Commissioner races were also unopposed; Democrat Steven Quezada won District 2, and Democrat Adriann Barboa won District 3. The District 5 position which includes the East Mountains was not on the ballot this year.

How Bernalillo County Voted

In State Senate District 19, Republican Gregg Schmedes won 9,276 votes or 49% of Bernalillo County votes, Democrat Claudia Risner garnered 8,666 or 46%, and Libertarian John McDivett garnered 822 or 4% of the vote.

In Senate District 39, Republican Joey Tiano garnered 104 of Bernalillo County votes, or 50%, and incumbent and Democrat Liz Stefanics also garnered 104 votes or 50%.

In House District 22, Republican Stefani Lord won 6,198 or 53% of Bernalillo County votes, or 53%, and Democrat Jessica Velasquez garnered 5,472 or 47% of the vote.

In House District 50, incumbent and Democrat Matthew McQueen garnered 99 or 48% of the vote in Bernalillo County, while Republican Christina Estrada got 102 votes or 49%, and Libertarian Jerry Gage garnered 7 votes or 3%.

Bernalillo County residents voted yes to Constitutional Amendment 1, which would allow the governor to appoint members to the Public Regulation Commission, by 157,813 votes or 59%, to 110,607 or 41% against the measure.

Bernalillo County residents voted yes on Constitutional Amendment 2, with 174,440 votes or 67%, to 86,090 or 33%. The amendment would standardize the dates that elected officials start to serve their terms.

Bernalillo County residents voted yes to state Bond Question A, with 191,348 votes or 70%, to 81,133 or 30%, to issue up to $33 million for senior facility improvements.

Bernalillo County residents also voted yes to state Bond Question B, with 188,575 votes or 69%, to 84,230 or 31%, which authorizes issuance of bonds up to $9.7 million for school and library acquisitions and facilities.

Bernalillo County residents also voted yes to state Bond Question C, with 184,628 or 67%, to 89,525 or 33% to issue bonds up to $156 million for higher education around the state.

Bernalillo County residents voted yes to the Library GO bond, with 195,012 votes or 71%, to 81,233 or 29%.

Bernalillo County residents voted yes to the Public Safety Facilities, Fleet and other County Building GO bond, with 198,303 votes or 72%, to 75,882 or 28%.

Bernalillo County Residents voted yes to the Parks and Recreation GO bond, with 214,652 votes or 77%, to 63,795 or 23%.

Bernalillo County Residents voted yes to the Transportation GO bond, with 201,524 votes or 73%, to 74,583 or 27%.

Bernalillo County residents voted yes to the Storm Drainage and Utility GO bond, with 209,462 votes or 76%, to 64,537 or 24%.

Bernalillo County residents voted yes to the Public Housing GO bond, with 195,259 votes or 71%, to 80,266 votes or 29%.

Bernalillo County residents also voted yes to the General Obligation Flood Control Bond, with 187,695 or 71% of the votes, to 75,059 of 29% of the votes.