Two more organizations have been awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to assist residents impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The distributions were approved by the Bernalillo County Commission on Jan. 25.

Bernalillo County was identified as an eligible local government to receive $132 million in direct federal aid to combat the Covid pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.

The two recipients of ARPA funds are Community Connections Supportive Housing Recovery Project and Up Together Bernalillo Economic Relief.

Community Connections was awarded $1.6 million to provide housing support and rental assistance services to qualified adults and their family members who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Up to 28 people in the first year and 37 people or households in subsequent years will be served, according to the county.

Up Together will get $1.87 million for cash transfers to eligible Bernalillo County residents, who were not funded through the City of Albuquerque’s Community Impact Fund, in the form of one-time payments.

The projects presented comply with the U.S. Treasury Department detailed in the ARPA guidance. Additionally, the county has established an internal monitoring, review and reporting process; the county will certify eligible expenditures and adhere to reporting requirements to ensure transparency and accountability for the use of all ARPA dollars.

Up Together Bernalillo

The program will offer one-time payments of $500 to qualifying Bernalillo County families who are experiencing hardship directly tied to the pandemic. Upon successful completion of the application, the direct assistance will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Repayment is not required for recipients. To qualify for this program, individuals must meet requirements which include being a resident of Bernalillo County, having experienced a hardship as a result of the pandemic like loss of job, hours or reduction in income, households at or below 150% of the federal poverty level who are ineligible for federal stimulus payments and unemployment benefits.

Residents will need to provide documentation verifying income that is at or below the federal poverty level in the form of TANF, SNAP or Medicaid.

For general assistance, residents will need to provide Supplemental Security Income, an unemployment letter, public housing, paycheck stub, bank statements and federal income tax form.

Applicants must self-attest and certify that they live in Bernalillo County within the application.

Documentation that will be accepted to verify identity are driver’s license, passport or national ID card. The application process is open and will close when the funds are exhausted. To apply visit fund.uptogether.org/bernalillo.

Community Connections Supportive Housing Recovery

Community Connections Supportive Housing Program (CCSH) provides housing subsidies and intensive supportive services for clients with behavioral health conditions who are homeless, precariously housed or at risk of becoming homeless.

The program also provides housing subsidies and supportive services for homeless or precariously housed people exiting incarceration or frequently booked into Metropolitan Detention Center, and/or high utilizers of emergency and detoxification services.

The rental assistance is provided through vouchers paid to area landlords on behalf of program clients. Through the combination of rental assistance and an array of wrap-around support services, this program aims to help clients to reduce the use of emergency services, maintain permanent housing, and access additional needed supports necessary to be successful in permanent housing.

For clients releasing from incarceration this program is expected to help clients reduce recidivism, comply with court directives, maintain permanent housing, and have access to additional supports necessary to be successful in permanent housing.

Community Connectins is a “harm reduction model” that does not require initial abstinence from substance use, but does require interest and willingness to reduce harm associated with use.

This may include health, psychiatric, legal, financial, and social problems while working to improve other aspects of their lives.

The goal of the harm reduction model is to maximize access to and minimize loss of housing, while taking into account the rights of the individual. This means that while residents will not be required to be sober upon entry to the program they will be expected to connect with services, supports, employment and social activities provided by the case management services.

Continued participation in the program is determined by adherence to these expectations and on participant functioning, not by whether participants engage in high-risk behaviors.

The CCSH Program is under the Department of Behavioral Health Services in collaboration with the County Housing Department. The program is funded by Behavioral Health Tax dollars and part of the Behavioral Health Initiative continuum of programs. Administration of the program and housing vouchers is done in collaboration with Bernalillo County Housing Department.

According to Assistant Director for the Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Initiative Charlie Verplough, individuals need to be un-sheltered, have either substance use or a mental illness, they need to be low income, and able to live independently. They have to have been either in jail, at the CARE campus, or at the ER a number of times. They also have to be referred by a service provider in the community.

Written criteria for rejecting admission requests include any person not meeting program criteria, any person self-referring to the program, any person who has an extensive violent criminal history, is actively violent, an active gang member, has been convicted as a sex offender or otherwise needs a secure holding facility, or who has a no-contact restraining order against them; other restrictions also apply.