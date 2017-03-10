Bethel Storehouse offers workshops on managing diabetes

Bethel Community Storehouse is offering a series on self-management of diabetes, with a weekly workshop.

The workshops are sponsored by the NMSU Cooperative Extension Service, the state’s department of health and its department of Aging & Long Term Services.

The workshops are offered every Monday from April 3 to May 8, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Bethel. For more information, contact Danielle Berrien at 505-544-4335.

Bethel is also hosting a nutrition educator every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., offering “quick and easy ideas for eating healthy.” Those sessions are sponsored by the USDA ICAN Program and NMSU Cooperative Extension Service.

Food boxes are available to low-income individuals and families, every Tuesday through Friday from noon to 3:45 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to bring identification and proof of residency. More information is available from 505-832-6642.