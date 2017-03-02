Beverly Ann Clements 1941 – 2017

Beverly “Cookie” Ann Clements, 75, passed away on Feb. 22 in McIntosh. She was born July 29, 1941, in Albuquerque to the late Charles and Louise (Gentry) Lowance. On March 30, 1963, in Las Vegas, Nev., she married William B. Clements. Cookie was the Postmaster for the McIntosh Post Office for 35 years. Her true joy in life was her grandkids and loved them with all her heart. She will be deeply missed by her family friends and community. Cookie was also preceded in death by her sisters, Billie Vern Gibbs and Mary Lee Hopper. She is survived by her beloved husband, William B. Clements of McIntosh; sons, Joe Pat Clements of McIntosh, Tom (and Elizabeth) Clements of McIntosh, and Jeff Sap of Frazier Park, Calif.; stepson, Bill (and Thedra) McDowell of Cimarron, stepdaughter, Julie (and Tye Gibson) Gay of Los Chavez; and sisters, Matha Sanders and Tommy Kay Wallace; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A viewing was held Feb. 27 at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty. A graveside service was held Feb. 28 at the Clements Family Cemetery in McIntosh. Pallbearers were Adam Clements, Ben Clements, Cody Clements, Casey Clements, Quinna Clements, Jesse Huska and Joe Clements. Honorary pallbearers were Brett McDowell and Beau McDowell.