After two business owners met at Church Street Market in Edgewood, romance bloomed, and before long the pair got married—and joined their businesses together, too.

Newlyweds John and Bonnie McKenzie will be opening their new business, From the Ashes Comes Amore on Nov. 21.

John McKenzie owned a business called From the Ashes Apothecary for the last three years, focused on selling medicinal and culinary herbs and spices, as well as books and other products like CBD lines.

His native herbs and spices are wild crafted as much as possible, meaning he goes out into the wilderness to collect the plants or the specific parts of plants, like osha roots, for example.

Bonnie McKenzie owned Sweeties Bake Shop for a year. She decided to go on hiatus because she was “getting burned out,” and after a long break she returned. The bakery sold traditional bakery items, like cookies, cakes and pies, with Bonnie’s original recipes.

After Bonnie McKenzie returned to Church Street Market, she was given a new spot across the way from John, who was able to help her with her business.

The couple married in October. Bonnie McKenzie also works for the Presbyterian Hospital full time as a Nursing Student Coordinator; her role, within her team, is to help coordinate with schools to place students for the clinical trials which are required for graduation.

She said she works at hospital from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by late afternoon, she is in her kitchen baking. Her home kitchen is inspected annually by the state for the purposes of her business, and she has a separate area for her bakery and for compliance with food safety regulations.

“We needed more space, more exposure and more control over our own environment,” said John McKenzie, adding, “We had planned to expand over a year ago but the the options weren’t available and then Covid hit. When this new space became available it was perfect. It had little risk and more than doubled our space.”

The new business they formed is a blending of the two businesses they both ran before.

From the Ashes Comes Amore will sell items that include books, new and used, medicinal and culinary herbs, spices and teas, and CBD products. They will also sell baked goods including a variety of cookies, small bundt cakes, pies, breakfast breads, regular breads, cupcakes and muffins.

Future plans include a line of vitamins and minerals, and coffee, and a website. The couple is awaiting state approval in the form of a retail food permit which will allow them to serve fresh brewed coffee, sell roasted coffee and expand the food menu.

The price range is $1 to $200, with an average cost of $5-$10 for herbs, $3-$4 for books and $0.75-$20 for bakery items.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

To learn more about the apothecary side of the business look on Facebook for From the Ashes Apothecary. The couple will be requiring masks, physical distancing and limiting the number of people who are inside at once, as well as offering curbside pickup to be in compliance with the state’s public health order for Covid-19.

For more information or to place an order for pick-up, text 518-810-8780 or call or text 505-908-1065. From the Ashes Comes Amore is located at 95 N.M. 344, Suite 4, in Edgewood, in the same building as The Independent.

With new businesses sprouting up and around the Estancia Valley and East Mountains, and with others making changes, The Independent is running a regular business feature to keep the community up to date. Do you have business news, including Covid restrictions? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in a future story.