Rumor Brewing, formerly the Ale Republic, spent the last year working hard to re-brand the brewery after owner Patrick Johnson’s former business partner left the country. The brewery has maintained its location and its brews; the big change is the name of the business.

Johnson said he came up the concept of Rumor Brewing before he and his former partner came up with the concept that was the Ale Republic. He said the old logo was also a mash-up image that lacked an identity for the brewery’s brand.

Since the change, Johnson has some new projects he and his team are working on which includes “making upgrades to the brew house.” He said they have been working on having a more modernized brewing system with a larger capacity.

After spending the last year on new branding and a nicer outdoor space, the next big step for the company will be growing into their back building which would give them a larger brew house, he said.

They also built an outdoor stage for live music and shade structures over all the outdoor tables—complete with gas heaters for the colder months.

They also now have a walk-up window outside for ordering food and drinks. In addition, they have a garden featuring native plants which gets added to each year. Johnson said due to water hauling issues all the plants are native and drought tolerant.

Rumor Brewing offers a small selection of house brewed beers, local wine, brick oven pizza and salads. They plan to add sandwiches and green chile stew to the menu in the near future.

The price range of the food is $10-$15. In addition to serving a variety of beer, they also have house-made soda, Italian sodas and draft mineral water. They plan to bring hard ciders back. The price range of the drinks is $6-$8.

The beer selection includes Best Coast IPA, a West Coast-style hoppy IPA; Dean’s Pale Ale, a traditional American Pale Ale named after the late Dean of Dean’s Tire and Towing; Red Mountain, a classic American red ale, hoppy and the most popular brew currently; Parasol, a Belgium Trappist ale with a light and refreshing finish; El Cedro Stout, an American stout with a full-body flavor and not strongly hoppy; Blondes, a Belgium blonde ale; Desert Monk, a Belgium brown ale that will be returning to the menu in the near future; and a new IPA that will be announced online is coming soon. They sell stainless steel and glass growlers at 32- and 64-oz. sizes and they will be offering packaged four-packs soon. The price range of the growlers is $6-$12.

Johnson is also planning the Rumor Fall Festival Oct. 1. It will be an all-day event, with live music from 3 to 9 p.m. There will be some fun competition activities, merch give-aways and a beer launch.

Rumor Brewing can be found online at rumorbrewing.com, on Facebook or Instagram. Rumor Brewing is located at 28 Arroyo Seco Road in Cedar Crest. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.