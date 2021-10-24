Matt Miley and Jennifer Dubois opened Blooms and Blossoms, a flower arrangements delivery service, in August. The business is located between Moriarty and Edgewood.

Blooms and Blossoms is a “full-blown flower shop,” Miley said, despite not having a walk-in store. He said they arrange flowers and sell and variety of different types of arrangements including corsages, boutonnieres, bouquets, standing sprays, casket sprays and urn pieces.

Miley said they serve all of the East Mountains, Estancia Valley and Albuquerque. The delivery charge is anywhere from $5 to $20 depending on the distance and with larger purchases of $100 or more the delivery fees are discounted.

The price range of the flower arrangements is $8 to $300, with prices dependent on both the size of the arrangements and the type of flowers.

He said customers can also tell them what price range they can afford and what type of flowers they want can get a “designer’s choice arrangement.”

Fresh flowers are sourced daily from wholesale flower shops in Albuquerque, and the shop has year-round access to most flowers. He said there are a handful of specialty flowers that can only be sourced seasonally but the list is very small.

He said the wholesale flower businesses get flowers from all over the world including Ecuador, South America and California. The flowers are stored in giant coolers and shipped all over the world.

“I recently took a job at a flower shop with a friend, doing deliveries,” he said. While at that job Miley also learned how to make arrangements and ended up being talented at it and got joy from doing the work. After a while Miley decided to do it on his own and discovered that his wife’s retirement plan was to open a flower shop. The two decided to team up and open Blooms and Blossoms.

“I was blown away when I started doing flowers,” Miley said, adding, “You wouldn’t believe how happy it makes people.”

Blooms and Blossoms is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. They can be found online at bloomsandblossoms.shop and on both Facebook and Instagram. To place an order call 505-916-6122.

