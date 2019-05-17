Biz Buzz: Busy Bee Quilts bought by former customer

Busy Bee Quilts in Edgewood came under new ownership at the end of 2018; Casey Smolenski had been a regular at the shop because she loves quilting, and decided to buy it. She said she grew up in a small business setting and wanted her kids to have the same environment.

The store is located at 150 N.M. 344, Suite D, in Edgewood, at the corner of Dinkle Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Busy Bee can be found online, both on Facebook and Instagram, and at busybeequilts.com. The store can also be reached at 505-281-0195.

Smolenski hasn’t made many big changes to Busy Bee Quilts, but she said she is working to bring in a bigger inventory and has new fabric coming in. Currently, she is giving the place a bit of a “face lift” by making it more modern, she said. The next big project is fresh paint.

The price range of the store is from $9.99 to $13.15 per yard with the exception of “fat quarters” which cost $3.25 each and consist of a quarter of a yard of various fabrics.

The fabric store also features Southwestern prints, imported fair-trade Australian prints, Civil War reproductions, 1930s reproductions, florals, prints and solids. Busy Bee also features a “new block of the month” program which is a quilt-as-you-go monthly program. This month’s theme is “Garden Enchantment.”

In addition they also have a summer program for kids called “Quilt Sampler Jr.” which runs from June 4 to July 27. It includes three in-store sessions and the rest of the instruction is provided by online tutors. They also have office hours available at the store for kids who might have questions. The program costs $145 plus tax and then an additional $10 for siblings.