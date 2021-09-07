Inner Woven Wellness is a business focused on holistic healing based on Yoga and Ayurvedic counseling. Owner Ashlyn Miller, a recent Edgewood transplant, opened her business in the new FatPipe office space to support her business.

Both Ayurvedic and Yoga practices derive from India. Both are lifestyle-based with a focus on holistic wellness, meaning through the teachings, lifestyle choices like exercise and diet, one can create full-body wellness by treating the entire body as a whole, including physically, mentally and spiritually, through different tools offered by both schools of thought, like breath work, food medicine, mediation or yoga poses.

FatPipe is located at 215 Cowboy Way in Edgewood; Inner Woven Wellness uses the back conference room as a yoga studio for both one-on-one and group classes. Through her website, innerwovenwellness.com, people can book in-person classes for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. She said the schedule is pretty flexible and varies with the students.

Miller offers group yoga for all yoga levels which are focused on “the physical and emotional body, the whole person for well-being.” She also offers private therapeutic classes, incorporating the tools of yoga including things like meditation and yoga journaling. “It’s tailored to the unique client and their specific needs,” she said.

In addition, Miller offers Ayurvedic counseling, a “5,000 year old holistic well-being, nature-based perspective,” she said.

She is board certified and actively studies and practices herself. The basis of Ayurvedic counseling is using food and herbs as medicine and lifestyle habits as medicine. She said every session is different because it is also tailored to the client’s needs.

Drop-in classes are $12 per class, students are welcome to walk-in at any time and join a class a this rate. The studio also offers class packages costing $10 per class for 10 classes, the package has a year expiration date, allowing students to participate when its convenient, and doesn’t have to be consecutive. She also offers virtual classes. She said all private sessions can also be virtual.

The Ayurvedic Counseling package includes three private sessions which are a consultation and two follow-up sessions for $275, additional sessions may be requested at $75 per session.

Private Therapeutic Yoga classes vary from $50 to $75 dependent on the number of sessions.

For a private session, students fill out an intake form and then go through a “non-invasive postural interview.” The concerns of the client are also taken into consideration during the interview. “It isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of thing,” Miller said, adding, “We use this process to paint a picture of how the yoga tools can be applied to the client.”

She said it starts with being able to understand someone’s constitution to be able to offer the correct type of physical, and emotional support. The tools can include physical movement, diet, meditation and breath work. Miller said the goal is empower her students to become their own teachers by giving them the tools to take control of their health.

Group classes are in a small, intimate and safe setting, getting no larger than five people in a class. The exterior wall of the back conference room at FatPipe opens up completely to the outside. While the warm weather is here, the class is open to the outdoor air, in addition to being able to spread the class out at a safe distance; she also has an air filter running inside.

Miller said when students enter the space she asks them to keep their masks on as they get onto their yoga mats. She them asks them to visualize safety and if they collectively feel safe, they can remove the masks. However, if one person doesn’t feel safe, the entire class keeps the masks on.

“I have just left a community that I had been growing for four years,” Miller said, “I knew I didn’t want to go to Albuquerque, I wanted to offer yoga in my new home town.”

Miller said she started off her career in a traditional way. She went to college and worked corporate jobs for three and half years, working in insurance. As an act of self-care she started practicing yoga because she grew up with a lot of anxiety and stress that she didn’t know how to manage.

After a short period she decided to quit working for corporate America. She then traveled to Europe to study Yoga more in depth, and after that she had gained enough knowledge to start teaching it. She moved back to the states and started offering yoga classes. After two years of teaching yoga she started learning about Ayurveda as part of her own wellness journey and fueled with curiosity. Eventually that also became part of her business.

To sign up for classes or to learn about upcoming events visit innerwovenwellness.com or innerwovenwellness@gmail.com or call (704)-213-2419.

With new businesses moving, expanding, or making Covid changes, The Independent is running a regular business feature to keep the community up to date. Do you have business news? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in a future story.